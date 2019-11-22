‘Little People, Big World’ Star Amy Roloff Beams in First Photo With Granddaughter Lilah After Tori Roloff Gives Birth

Amy Roloff couldn’t be happier to be a grandmother three times over! The Little People, Big World star is beaming in the first photo with granddaughter Lilah Ray after son Zach Roloff and wife Tori welcomed their second child on Tuesday, Nov. 19. Cradling the swaddled newborn in her arms, the Roloff matriarch revealed the youngest member of their family already has her heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Nov 22, 2019 at 7:58am PST

“She’s here. Lilah Ray Roloff was born Nov 19th, 2019 to Zachary and Tori and big brother Jackson,” Roloff began. “Woohoo! My grand-daughter has my heart and is loved so much already.”

The TLC star continued, “She’s beautiful and precious and a blessing to our family. I’m so looking forward to watching baby girl grow up, see Jackson and Lilah hang out and spending grandma time with them.”

Ending with loving words towards the now parents-of-two, Roloff wrote, “Congrats Zachary and Tori. You two are amazing parents. Love you. I couldn’t be happier and more excited to be a grandma again.”

Tori and Zach broke the news of their daughter’s arrival Thursday, telling PEOPLE in a statement, “Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah. She has been the perfect addition to our family!”

The recovering mother added to her Instagram account alongside photos of her newborn, “Lilah Ray Roloff. Born on November 19th at 6:52pm. 8 pounds 9 ounces. 18 1/2 inches long. Welcome to the family sweet baby girl!”

Zach’s father, Matt Roloff, also shared a photo with his granddaughter on Instagram, writing, “Lilah Ray Roloff born 11/19/19. Another absolutely precious grand baby .. love her sooo much already!”

Matt’s girlfriend, Cary Chandler, also wished the couple well, writing in the comments of Tori’s announcement, “Welcome baby Lilah …. So excited you’re here and we can’t wait to watch you grow. Congratulation mama, dada and baby J. Xxxxoooo”

Also commenting their well-wishes was Tori and Zach’s sister-in-law Audrey Roloff, who is expected to give birth to her and husband Jeremy Roloff’s first son in January. “SHE IS PERFECT,” Audrey wrote, adding a crying emoji and a heart. “We love her so much already.”

Photo credit: TLC