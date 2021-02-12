'Little People, Big World' Alum Audrey Roloff Speaks out on 'Sh—y Things' Trolls Say About Her

✖

Living in the public eye is not an easy feat, and Audrey Roloff is getting candid about life in the spotlight. While Roloff and her husband Jeremy Roloff, haven't appeared on their family’s hit TLC series Little People, Big World in years, they let their life play out on social media, where they are frequent Instagram posters, and Roloff recently admitted that her social media activity has led to more than just a few bad encounters with trolls.

Roloff made the revelation during a recent question-and-answer session with fans on Instagram, where she boasts 1.4 million followers. Asked by a fan Tuesday, according to The Hollywood Gossip, if she doesn't let the trolls affect her, Roloff gave a candid response. While Roloff said most of the time she is able to overlook the negative comments on her posts, sometimes the trolls are a little too harsh, though she said she always tries to maintain a positive attitude.

"I'm honestly pretty good at brushing them off. Realizing they don't have context and that I don't have to defend every accusation made against me helps and is freeing," she wrote in response to the question. "I'm also reminded that 'hurt people hurt people.' But I can't say I'm never [affected]. I am human just like you and people say some pretty sh**** things."

Roloff's answer came just weeks after she faced fierce backlash over what should have been a fun family skiing outing. On Jan. 19, the former TLC star took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse at daughter Ember's "second time on skis," which Roloff said "she's rockin." While fans applauded Ember's success on the ski slopes, many took issue with the fact that the couple’s youngest child, Bode, came along with them for the experience, strapped to his mother's chest. Roloff said she "hiked a little ways up the bunny slope with Bode in the carrier," concluding the post with a message reading, "Context: I'm more confident on skis than I am carrying Bode up the stairs in our house." The message, however, did little to convince fans.

The comments section quickly exploded with backlash from those expressing concern for Bode's safety, with one person writing, "Omg, ur skiing with a baby attached to you? So dangerous in so many ways." Several others dubbed the scenario "unsafe," one commenter asking, "what if you fall?" Several more noted that while Roloff may feel more confident skiing with her son than carrying him up the stairs in her arms, there are numerous others on the ski slope, including inexperienced skiers who "could have hit into you," potentially bringing harm to Bode, who was without a helmet.

The post marked just the latest example of Roloff being bombarded with criticism. In July the Roloff and her husband faced backlash after Jeremy shared a video from their road trip showing Ember sleeping in the back seat of their truck and not wearing a seatbelt. That same month, they faced criticism from fans concerned that the cleaning products Roloff used could be toxic. For the most part, Roloff rarely interacts with trolls, and fans typically come to her defense.