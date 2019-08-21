Lisa Vanderpump’s Restaurant Defends Against Guest Who Claims She Got Sick, Defecated on the Floor

Lisa Vanderpump just can’t seem to avoid drama. Her famously known restaurant SUR is defending itself after one woman claimed she became violently ill after dining at the Los Angeles restaurant.

“SUR has been in business for 15 years and serves over 150,000 patrons a year,” SUR co-owner Nathalie Zapata told PEOPLE.

“Nothing is more important to us than the care and enjoyment of our patrons,” she continued. “We have maintained our ‘A’ rating from the department of health and regular checks from the health department. We have no record of this ever happening from two years ago in 2017.”

A lawsuit was filed against the West Hollywood restaurant that claims a woman became so ill that she began to vomit “profusely” before “defecating” on the floor. The incident allegedly took place back in Aug. 19, 2017 according to court documents that were obtained by The Blast.

The document notes that the guest was on vacation with her family when they decided to dine at the famous spot — clarifying that the group had not eaten anything else that day. The woman ordered “white fish covered with an orange cream sauce on her plate, along with broccoli and potatoes.”

Not long after — around an hour later — she claims she became extremely ill. “[Her] head suddenly whipped back, causing her body to move backwards as well, as she felt a hot sensation rise from her stomach, into her chest and then into her throat that she was unable to control.”

It didn’t stop there though, according to the document. “Her head came forward while vomit filled her mouth, and [she] began vomiting profusely,” and that’s when she fell to the floor and “continued to vomit.” After that, the woman claims she started to “defecate through her clothing,” adding, “[She] was unable to stop vomiting or defecating as she kneeled on the floor, causing [her] clothing to soil.”

Despite the detailed allegations, Zapata claims she and the establishment’s attorneys have yet to see a complaint like this filed.

“We or our attorneys have yet to see the complaint just filed, 24 months after this alleged incident,” adding that if it did take place, the moment would have been caught on camera.

“If someone had vomited and defecated on the floor, it would have immediately been reported to the health department and would have been on our cameras or others,” she explained.

SUR became a go-to spot for fans after Vanderpump became well known on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, only to create a new show based on her staff at SUR called Vanderpump Rules.