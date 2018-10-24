Lisa Vanderpump ‘Might Not’ Return to ‘RHOBH,’ Source Says

Lisa Vanderpump has been a staple of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since its premiere in 2010, but it’s now being reported that the 58-year-old may not return to the Bravo reality show next season.

“There’s a chance Lisa might not come back next season, by her choice though too,” a source told Us Weekly. “She’s being very uncooperative and she isn’t irreplaceable. Although Bravo has been upset at women who refused to work with Lisa in the past, Lisa isn’t immune to this and she’s still an employee who has to play the game and do her job.”

Meanwhile, Entertainment Tonight reports that Vanderpump has been filming for the Bravo show, but not with the other women on the series.

“Not all of her scenes are with the other women,” a source said of Vanderpump. “She films multiple days a week. Much of her filming has been focused around her charity and philanthropic work within the LGBT community and her activism for dog rescue.”

RHOBH is currently preparing to launch its ninth season, with returning cast members Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Kylie Richards and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave set to head back to Bravo screens along with new cast member Denise Richards.

A source previously told Us that Vanderpump has stopped filming with her co-stars after they caught her in a lie.

“She is not talking to any of the cast except for Denise. There have been numerous attempts from the other cast members to reach out to her and they have gone unanswered,” the source said. “The women feel like Lisa doesn’t want to face them and confront the situation. She has kept her distance and now that’s creating more problems with the cast.”

A second insider said that “the cast has chosen not to talk to her.”

Along with RHOBH, Vanderpump has also starred on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, which follows the employees of the entrepreneur’s SUR restaurant in Los Angeles.

Vanderpump’s brother, Mark, died of a reported drug overdose in May, and another source told Us that the RHOBH production company is “miffed” that Vanderpump is “using a personal family excuse to get out of filming Housewives.”

Richards told Us that the upcoming season of RHOBH has been “outrageous.”

“Usually it’s like catching up, it picks up — this was like, ‘Bam,’ out of the gate,” Richards said. “I don’t even know, we’ve never had a season like this before. It’s been a very wild and crazy ride so far. You never know what’s going to happen next around here.”



Photo Credit: Getty / Paul Archuleta