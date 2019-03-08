Lisa Rinna Threatens Legal Action Against Lisa Vanderpump Over ‘Vanderpump Dogs’ Spinoff

Lisa Rinna is coming after co-star Lisa Vanderpump following news that a possible Vanderpump Dogs spinoff series is in the works at Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took issue and even threatened legal action about the news, given the current drama surrounding Vanderpump, Dorit Kemsley and Vanderpump Dogs currently taking center stage in the latest season of the reality series.

“I’m a hustler. I make no bones about that. I think you get paid for what you do,” Rinna began in a lengthy rant on her Instagram Story on Thursday, March 7. “So my feeling is if we indeed are servicing a spin off we should be paid for it.”

The Days of Our Lives veteran added that she has no issue with her other castmates capitalizing on their popularity.

“I am so happy for all of us to use this platform for make up lines network tv shows restaurants charitiea (sic) clothing lines fitness empires you name it I support these women 100 percent,” she continued. “But if you are gong [sic] to use our services without telling us – that we are playing out a storyline to launch a pilot for a new show and you don’t compensate us extra for that.”

Rinna ended her rant by threatening to involve her lawyers in her fight against Vanderpump, unless she is paid proper compensation if the show moves forward.

“Yeah I’m a hustler. I get paid for what I do,” she added. “So if this indeed becomes another show my lawyer will be calling. $$$$$$$$$$$$.”

Rinna’s message comes after reports surfaced that a spinoff series centered around the Vanderpump Rules star’s animal rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs, is “in the works.”

The establishment has also played a big role in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ ninth season, as staff member John Blizzard brought up to Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp that Kemsley had allowed a dog she adopted to end up at a kill shelter.

According to Us Weekly, the RHOBH cast reportedly believes Vanderpump and her employees planned the conversation and subsequent scandal in order to land a spinoff series.

“Several of the other Housewives are pissed because they feel like they were used, and specifically Teddi and Dorit were thrown under the bus and into drama all so this spinoff could happen,” a source told the publication. “They are not happy about it and not happy that it’s happening with Lisa when she didn’t even show up for most of the season of filming.”

Mellencamp addressed the rumors of a spinoff telling the outlet: “Wouldn’t that be convenient? Really! I wonder why they based a whole drama about a dog!”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.