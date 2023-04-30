Scott Disick's Reported Reaction to Ex-Girlfriend Sofia Richie's Wedding

Scott Disick lost two former loves of his life to their new respective spouses in the past year, and apparently, The Kardashians star is having a hard time grappling. Days after his ex Sofia Richie wed Elliot Grainge, a source tells Entertainment Tonight that Disick, 39, is in his feelings. The two dated for a few years, with Richie even sharing a close bond with Disick's three children, and his ex, Kourtney Kardashian. They split for good in 2020. "Scott is feeling a bit sad right now. He really misses his parents, but he is so incredibly grateful for his children and absolutely loves being a dad," the source said. "He is doing his best to focus on the good things in his life, but between Kourtney and Travis' wedding special airing and Sofia's wedding this weekend, it has been a lot. He's spending time with close friends to stay distracted and keep busy."

The source added that prior to the news breaking about Richie, he had "moved on from their relationship." But amid the big wedding in France, old feelings seemingly resurfaced.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans recall Disick lost his parents, Bonnie and Jeffrey, within a few short months of one another in late 2013 and early 2014. His life spiraled from there, with stints in rehabs and wellness centers and his split from Kardashian after a decade together. He dated a few women after the breakup, with Richie being the longest-lasting, despite their age gap.

Disick was absent from the last season of the family's Hulu reality series, with Kardashian admitting she was upset over producers placing a lot of Disick's emotional reaction to her engagement to Blink 182 drummer, Travis Barker. Disick was not in attendance at any of their three weddings, and has admitted publicly he feared their wedding would disrupt their blended family. He seemingly remains close to the Kardashian siblings, and momager Kris, and continues to celebrate his kids' milestones with Kourtney when appropriate, such as their son Mason's bar mitzvah.