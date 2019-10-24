Lindsie Chrisley Done Talking About Drama With Dad Todd: ‘I Don’t Have Anything to Prove’

Lindsie Chrisley is officially done talking about her ongoing drama with dad Todd Chrisley as he and wife Julie are up against federal tax evasion charges. After months of public back-and-forth from the Chrisley Knows Best family, Chrisley’s interview on last week’s Dr. Phil appears to be the last straw for the reality television daughter. On Wednesday’s episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos, which she co-hosts with Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry, Chrisley revealed she was putting everything to rest for good.

“For all of the people that have been messaging me, just the support for things going on, that I’m going through and the media, I decided yesterday that I’m just not going to talk about it anymore because when you feed negativity, you’re constantly surrounded by negativity,” she said, adding of husband Will Campbell and son Jackson, 6, “I don’t have anything to prove to anybody other than myself and my kid and my husband. So I’ve just decided not to feed into that anymore.”

In the end, Chrisley wished her parents and siblings the best, hoping to move on from the drama without anymore public feuding.

“I wish everybody the best. And I think that we all need to move on with our lives in separate directions,” she said. “I pray for them and I’m moving on from that part of my life.”

Back in July, Chrisley filed a police report in Georgia alleging her father and brother Chase were threatening to release a sex tape of her and The Bachelorette‘s Robby Hayes if she did not agree to lie about their pending tax evasion case, as per TMZ. Todd denied the accusation at the time, but was the one to drop Hayes’ name, as well as that as Bachelor Nation’s Josh Murray, in conjunction with infidelity accusations against his daughter.

Things got more complicated after Todd and Julie were found to owe just $77,000 of the alleged $2 million in Georgia state back taxes they were accused of evading, which resulted in the Chrisley patriarch suing Director of the Georgia Department of Revenue’s Office of Special Investigation Joshua Waite, accusing him of relationship with his estranged daughter that skewed the state’s case against him.

Last week, to Dr. Phil, Chrisley denied having any relationship outside that of the investigation with Waites, reiterating her accusation that she was extorted by her father and brother over the sex tape and alleged nude photos.

“I said, ‘No, that’s not the truth,’” Chrisley told Dr. Phil. “I said, ‘But while we’re on the topic of lies, let’s talk about the social media stuff that I’ve endured over the past two years from you and your two minion children. And that’s when I got the warning that Chase had incriminating evidence against me, nude photos, and had obtained this tape for $5,000. At that point, the conversation was over for me, and my attorney advised me to file the police report.”

Photo credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Concert For Love And Acceptance