Lindsay Lohan Crashes Boozy Staff Party in ‘Beach Club’ Sneak Peek

Lindsay Lohan is not messing around when it comes to keeping her employees in line.

In a sneak peek of the first season of Lindsay Lohan‘s Beach Club, Lohan makes a surprise visit as the staff at her Mykonos luxury club parties in a pool.

“I want to keep people on their toes,” Lohan says in a confessional to the camera, “because I know what it’s like to be lest to your own devices and not have someone to be there, like, ‘OK, wait, what’s worth it?’”

“The ambassadors at the house are in the pool, and drunk,” she explains as she and creative partner Panos Spentzos crash the boozy party. “I want to build an empire here. This is not Girls Gone Wild.”

“What the hell is going on with these people? Are they, like, stupid or something?” Spentzos says.

The staff is shocked to find their boss looking down at them as they drink from liquor bottles in the pool.

“That’s actually Lindsay Lohan standing in front of me right now,” staffer Gabi says.

“Oh my God!” another exclaims.

Last month, the first trailer for the upcoming MTV series dropped, showing that the series will follow Lohan and her crew of ambassadors as she attempts to expand her business ventures in Mykonos, Greece with Lohan Beach House.

“I’ve gone through so much in my past. People have always given me trouble for going to clubs,” Lohan said. “So, why don’t I just open my own?”

The trailer also showed Lohan welcoming viewers to “my Mykonos,” with the 32-year-old actress explaining that “to work for me, you have to be the best of the best.”

“Lohan Beach Club offers viewers VIP access to one of the most exclusive destinations in the world, and a behind the scenes look at how a young, successful entrepreneur runs her empire,” Nina Diaz, president of programming and development for MTV, told press when the reality series was first announced and before the title was changed to Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club. “We are thrilled to have such a passionate and creative partner in Lindsay to help explore this intriguing culture, all through the eyes of her brand.”

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club premieres on MTV on Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can get acquainted with the cast during Lindsay Lohan: Welcome to the Beach Club on Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.