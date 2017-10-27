‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Reveals Why This Upcoming Tour Will Be Her Most Special

There are two people that will make Lindsay Arnold’s next nationwide Dancing With the Stars tour the best one ever, the pro revealed.

One of those people is Witney Carson, another one of the ABC pro dancers, she told Just Jared Jr.

“Witney’s coming which is great, because we haven’t been on a tour together,” Arnold said. “We’re really excited about this.”

The other is her husband Sam Cusick, who will be more than just the cheering section for Arnold.

“The last tour, my husband Sam, was hired to work with the VIP productions. He was on the tour with me the entire time working and that was without a doubt, the most amazing experience we’ve had together as a married couple,” Arnold said.

She added, “We got to spend every single day together and travel the country and see new places. He’s coming again this tour, so I’m really excited about that. It just makes the experience so much more special.”

“I love touring, but it was always tough for me to leave my husband behind, so having him there just makes the entire thing so much better.”