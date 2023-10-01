Len Goodman's Cause of Death Released 5 Months After 'Dancing With the Stars' Judge's Death

Former Dancing With the Stars and Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman's cause of death has been confirmed. The ballroom favorite passed due to a silent battle with prostate cancer after it had returned.

The former professional dancer was initially diagnosed back in 2009, keeping it a secret from folks aside from close family and friends. He underwent an operation after finishing the season of Dancing With the Stars at the time, speaking with The Daily Mail after the procedure.

"The doctors felt I wasn't riddled with it and it wasn't so far advanced that it was a life-or-death scenario. It takes a few weeks to get everything set up for the operation anyway, so I went ahead and did the show," Goodman said. He remained cancer-free for a little while, but the cancer eventually returned. His death certificate, obtained by Express (H/T Daily Mail), labels his cause of death as "metastatic prostate cancer."

Goodman retired from his role as head judge on Strictly and DWTS, wrapping up the latter after November's season. He passed away six months later. "'It has been a huge pleasure to be part of such a wonderful show, but I've decided I'd like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain," Goodman said in his final appearance on DWTS.

The spread of the disease is typically a sign that there is no road back to recovery, so his decision to step down makes sense. It is also a sign that things were far more serious than people understood given his past actions related to his role on the show. In 2015, after having knee surgery, he refused to miss any time from Strictly Come Dancing and appeared on the show on crutches.

Before becoming a global star on tae pair of reality competitions, Goodman made his impact as a ballroom dancer in his 20s after a doctor recommended it as therapy for a foot injury. He won the British Exhibition Championships in Blackpool, England four times and was a recipient of the Carl Alan Award for his contributions to the dance world and operated the Goodman Academy in Dartford, Kent.