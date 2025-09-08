‘LEGO Masters Jr.’: Surprising Help is on the Way for One Team in the Final Challenge (Exclusive Clip)

The season finale of LEGO Masters Jr. is almost here, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Ninjago,” airing on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, “Each team puts their building prowess to the test as they take inspiration from the mysterious and powerful world of Ninjago: Dragons Rising!”

“Each team is tasked with building an incredible dragon and featuring its phenomenal elemental power of steam, spark, and fire,” the logline continues. “Find out which team slays their competition and takes home the title of LEGO Masters JR. champion.”

The exclusive sneak peek sees special guest Jordin Sparks working with Stella and Chelle as they try to finish their build before time runs out. However, they’re having trouble with it, so fellow competitors Ajay and Zak decide to help after seeing them struggling with their cool build. And the help pays off, because they’re able to get it sturdy enough to put the head of the dragon on. Both Stella and Chelle agreed that even though they’re all in competition with the other kids, they’re still friends, but it was still nice to see.

Fox announced in July that a spinoff of LEGO Masters featuring kids as contestants would be happening. Appropriately titled LEGO Masters Jr., the series premiered on Aug. 18 and is hosted by Kelly Osbourne, with Amy Corbett from the main series returning as a judge, as well as LEGO designer and Season 1 finalist Boone Langston. Each team of two kids was paired with a celebrity partner, including Andy Richter, Jordin Sparks, Porsha Williams, Alison Sweeney, and Ravi V. Patel.

Meanwhile, even though the first season of LEGO Masters Jr. is almost over, there is still another season of LEGO Masters to look forward to. Season 6 of the competition series will be coming soon to Fox, but it will look a little different. After hosting for the first five seasons, Will Arnett is stepping down, while Nick Cannon is stepping up. Cannon also hosts long-running singing competition series The Masked Singer on Fox, so he’ll be pulling double duty on the network. A premiere date for Season 6 has not been given, but Season 5 only ended in July, so it might still be a while.

For now, watch the season finale of LEGO Masters Jr. on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. All episodes are streaming on Hulu.