LeeAnne Locken Forced to Address Spreading Rumors About Castmate’s Sexuality in ‘RHOD’ Reunion

After spreading rumors that castmate Cary Deuber’s husband Mark had been involved in sexual activity with men at a bar throughout the season, Real Housewives of Dallas cast member LeeAnne Locken was forced to address her actions during the second half of the Bravo show’s reunion.

Mark, who has spoken out about the rumors in the past, said the “reality is it’s not true,” but that he thinks it’s “bullsh-t” to throw around being gay as any kind of negative thing.

“I’m sorry. i should never have said that,” Locken said. “I’m very sorry and I did not mean it as an insult, number one.”

The Dallas Housewife went on to defend herself, saying, “80 to 90 percent” of her friends are gay and her work in the LGBT community “speaks for itself.”

“I’m not even going to address it, because I shouldn’t have said it,” she said.

Mark wasn’t taking her apology so readily, however.

“You think you can say it and apologize for it and ‘own it’, but it’s not ok,” he said.

When host Andy Cohen asked Locken to explain where she had heard that rumor, the 50-year-old said she wasn’t “comfortable” answering the question.

She was quickly called out by castmate Stephanie Hollman, who said if she’s not comfortable addressing the rumors in the reunion, she shouldn’t have said it in the first place on live television.

When Cary said she wasn’t sure her family could handle many more attacks from her castmates, Locken said she, too, was sick of her behavior.

“I can’t handle much more of myself acting like an idiot,” she said.