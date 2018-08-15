LeeAnne Locken Walks Off Set of ‘RHOD’ Reunion After Accusations of Violence

LeeAnne Locken is known on Real Housewives of Dallas is known for her violent temper, but the Texas housewife walked off the set of the Bravo reunion when her castmates said they didn’t feel safe around her.

Locken has threatened to hurt or kill several people on the show, even smashing a glass on a table during one confrontation. When her fellow Housewives unearthed a police report saying their castmate had “tried to kill some guy with a knife” and sandpaper, Locken denied the report existed.

On the reunion, she reiterated her claims that she never had the police called on her, but Stephanie Hollman said she thought it was “very strange for someone to go out of their way to file a police report” if nothing happened.

“We’re in the same space and I want to make sure I’m safe,” she said.

The 50-year-old claims she was diagnosed with PTSD from a traumatic childhood, but has been seeing a therapist to learn how to interact with other people.

“The therapy definitely opened my eyes…” she said. “I let the hurt child in me make the choices when I am in defense mode.”

D’Andra Simmons, who is close with Locken, said the Housewife isn’t dangerous, but “her language, her vernacular is what gets her in trouble.”

“She’s got a problem with anger and she’s got to reign it in,” Simmons continued.

Brandi Redmond also brought up when Locken threatened to kill Cary Deuber behind closed doors after Redmond brought her in for breast surgery.

“For me, I don’t want to be put in a situation where I feel uncomfortable or jeopardize the safety of myself or people I love,” she said.

“We can not threaten each other’s lives,” Hollman added.

Locken apologized for her behavior again, but said there’s nothing she can do but own it.

“There’s nothing I can do to change it, but i can try to be better each and every day,” she said.

“I don’t think you mean it,” Redmond said.

The final straw for Locken was when Deuber’s husband Mark was invited out to the couch. The Housewife had previously spread rumors Mark was gay to the other Housewives.

Getting up and removing her mic, Locken walked off set, saying, “I’ll get the big security guy to come out and control me because I’m so f–king dangerous.”

Walking off set, she yelled sarcastically, “Don’t worry Mark, you’re safe.”

The second half of the Real Housewives of Dallas reunion airs Monday at 10 p.m. EST on Bravo.