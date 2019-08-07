Leaked ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Footage Shows Snooki Melting Down, Storming off From House

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation may have proven to be a little too much for Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. The MTV star was captured in new footage obtained by TMZ storming out of the Shore house, yelling at someone to stop talking to her. In the video, she can be heard yelling, “Leave me the f— alone, this is why I didn’t want to do this s—. Leave me alone!”

Calling someone in the house a “f—ing a—hole,” Polizzi then says she wants to go home to her children, shouting, “I hate this s—!”

As she walks away from the house, a producer follows, taking her elsewhere to cool off. Not long after, Polizzi’s best friend, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio came out of the house to talk to the crew, with the DJ saying, “Well, that didn’t go the way I expected.”

It appears things cooled down soon enough, with the outlet reporting Polizzi returned to the house, but it’s clear there’s going to be some serious drama on Season 3 of the Jersey Shore spinoff.

With the reality personality welcoming her third child, son Angelo, at the end of May, it’s understandable that spending time away from the kids might trigger a bit of an emotional response. But talking to PEOPLE ahead of her son’s birth, the new mom admitted she only planned to take a few days off after welcoming the little one.

“That’s not a thing,” Polizzi told the outlet when asked about maternity leave. “I’m probably gonna take a couple of days off but my mental state is always thinking about work and my brand, and expanding it and improving it and making it better. So taking a day off…that stresses me out, actually.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

