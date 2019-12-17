Leah Messer Might Have a New Boyfriend, Report Claims

Leah Messer may no longer be single! During part two of the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, the MTV reality TV star and mom of three teased that she has a special “connection” with a new man after having admitted earlier this year to rekindling her romance with her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert. The possible love connection was revealed after Royer, the father of Victoria Messer’s child, Skyped in from Costa Rica with his friend Adan.

“Victoria wasn’t the only one who made a connection in Costa Rica, Leah also made a connect with Royer’s friend Adan,” reunion special co-host Nessa Diab teased, according to OK Magazine.

According to Adan, he and Messer met when she and Victoria traveled to Costa Rica to visit with Royer. During the visit, he and Messer grew close and “had a great time.”

“Did you know right away that you had a special connection?” Diab asked.

“Yeah, we are really good friends though,” Adan said. “I can say that we have a great connection.”

When asked if there was anything specific he likes about Messer, Adan said that he’s “really proud of her. I heard a lot about her life, I’m super proud of her. I think she’s a great person.”

As for whether or not she is ready to make their relationship official, Messer was a little more skittish.

“We’re going to continue being friends,” she said when Dr. Drew asked her “what goes on from here” with Adan. “I’m going to continue to hang out with him in Costa Rica!”

Her sister, however, seemed more eager to spill the beans, pushing her when asking, “What do you call him your what? Your Costa Rican what?”

“What are you saying!” Messer joked as she covered her sister’s mouth to prevent her from saying more. “She’s lying by the way!”

The tease came just after Messer again opened up about a possible romance when appearing on Kailyn Lowry’s Coffee Convos podcast last week.

“I did meet a really great guy in Costa Rica [but] I am not pregnant!” she said, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “I met this guy and we had a really great connection but I’m at a place in my life where I just don’t want to be committed to a relationship.”

“I am talking to people, but I’m not dating anyone,” she added. “I’m not in a relationship with anyone. When [Jeremy] and I were figuring out our s– we were both talking to other people.”

Messer was previously married to Corey Simms, whom she shares daughters Ali and Aleeah, and Jeremy Calvert, with whom she shares 6-year-old daughter Adalynn. She recently admitted to having hooked up with Calvert, though things between them seem to be over now.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.