Everything You Need to Know About Javi Marroquin’s Pregnant Girlfriend, Lauren Comeau

Teen Mom 2 fans were shocked Wednesday when Javi Marroquin announced that he and girlfriend Lauren Comeau were expecting a baby together.

The shock isn’t only because they are currently watching the beginning of his romance with co-star Briana DeJesus during this season of the MTV show, but because Comeau has never even appeared on the show which documents Comeau’s life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Even Marroquin admitted that he went through “so many emotions” when he found out Comeau was pregnant.

“When we realized there was a possibility of having a baby, we decided to take the pregnancy test while together. I was excited at first, then got a little bit of cold feet,” Marroquin told Us Weekly Wednesday. “Like, I can’t believe this is happening. Lincoln is almost 5, so so many emotions going through my head.”

But who is Comeau? And how did she go from being relatively unknown to what will surely be a reoccurring cast member of Teen Mom 2? Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about the soon-to-be mom.

She and Marroquin Met at a wedding

The two were celebrating the love of a mutual friend when they first locked eyes. Comeau and Marroquin connected through a pal of both of theirs and met for the first time at another friend’s wedding in Delaware in 2017.

“We clicked instantly and just really enjoyed each other’s company,” Comeau told OK! Magazine of her beau in July 2017. “I’m excited to see what happens.”

They’ve just recently gotten back together

After beginning to date in the summer of 2017, the couple called things off for the first time in September due to the difficult nature of their long distance romance.

But in March 2018, the couple confirmed they couldn’t stay away from each other, having gotten back together just two months after Marroquin split from ex Briana DeJesus, whom he dated from October to January.

At the time, Comeau posted a photo of the two with the caption, “Sometimes, two people have to fall apart to realize how much they need to fall back together.”

This is her first baby

Marroquin may already be a dad, sharing 4-year-old son Lincoln with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry, but this will be Comeau’s first time becoming a mom.

She does have two nieces, however, and the threesome regularly share healthy snacks like acai bowls and staying active together, as show on Instagram.

She’s a fitness enthusiast

A couple who works out together! The Crossfit enthusiast loves staying active and fit in the gym, even documenting her weight loss journey on Instagam.

She even competed in Rugged Maniac, an annual obstacle course race through mud. This fits well with Marroquin, who regularly competes in fitness competitions and is spotted in the gym.

She loves animals

Comeau is a friend to all things furry, especially her sweet pup! She often poses for photos with her dog. “He’s a mix from the shelter,” she told a fan on Instagram in March who inquired about the canine’s breed. “He’s a terrier mix but my guess would be with Shepard and Husky.”

She lives in South Carolina

Originally from Maine, Comeau currently lives in South Carolina, which led to her split from Marroquin last year, as he lives in Delaware in order to co-parent with Lowry.

However, Marroquin previously told Us Weekly that the pair “have a solid plan of when [Comeau] is coming to Delaware.”

She’s getting well wishes from Javi’s exes

Marroquin hasn’t always had the best relationship with his exes Lowry and DeJesus, but it looks like any animosity that remains isn’t being put onto Comeau.

“I’m happy for them. I wish them nothing but the best,” DeJesus told Us Weekly. “I don’t wish it was my baby. … All he wanted was a family and he got it. So good for him. Like I said, I’m sending my best wishes and have no hard feelings.”

Lowry also told the publication that she wishes her ex “the best.”

The couple was keeping things quiet

Prior to their big pregnancy announcement, the couple was trying to keep things on the down low as a couple, a welcome break for Marroquin after his dramatic and public relationship with both DeJesus and Lowry.

“I want to do things differently,” he told Radar of keeping their romance under wraps this time around. “I just want to enjoy it. She’s the only girl that’s been on no TV. It’s just real stuff.”

She’ll probably be on Teen Mom 2

But that likely won’t last for long. Marroquin is a big part of Teen Mom 2, especially this season, so it’s unlikely that Comeau will escape the cameras during her pregnancy.

He even mentioned her already on the Teen Mom after show this month, awkwardly admitting that he got back together with her in a kind of rebound situation after his relationship with DeJesus.

“Me and Lauren dated last summer, but it was just bad timing and we both had a lot going on. And then we just rekindled, she texted me, and we were talking for a little bit. Then we hung out and the chemistry was still there, and now we’re together,” he stated, adding, “I’m trying to get over the ex.”