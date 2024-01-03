Lauren Alaina and Nikki Glaser Stumped by Secret Voices in 'I Can See Your Voice' Season 3 Premiere Exclusive Sneak Peek

I Can See Your Voice is returning for a brand new season of musical mysteries! In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's Season 3 premiere of the FOX musical guessing game show, celebrity panelists Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, DeRay Davis, Nikki Glaser are stumped trying to figure out which of the contestants is a good singer, even with the help of Musical Superstar Lauren Alaina.

While trying to weed out the bad "Secret Voices" from the good based on a series of clues, interrogations, and lip-sync challenges, the panel is split on whether or not Camper or Red Carpet Correspondent is faking it. Hines is immediately torn when it comes to weighing in, a sentiment that's echoed by host Ken Jeong.

"Camper, that does sound like the voice I imagined her to have," Hines ultimately reasons. "But it also felt like that TikTok-y, 'I'm having fun, I can dance, I can sort of do it all,' but maybe she's not a good singer in real life." Alaina also zeroed in on Camper's dancing as a possible clue. "I like the way she gave the eye contact and the booty move," the American Idol alum says. "But that just seems like not a professional singer thing to do to me."

Guest panelist Glaser, meanwhile, has a different read on the situation. "I'm positive that both of these people are good singers," she says. "The Camper, every little tremble of her voice matched the way her lips moved. It was just perfect. And then the Red Carpet correspondent, I definitely think he is a good singer. The performance speaks for itself." The comedian jokes, "And also, I have tried to sing the National Anthem before. They don't let you unless you're a good singer."

With $100,000 on the line, who will be revealed to be the good singer when it comes time to perform with Alaina? And will their duet turn out to be an amazing musical collaboration or a hilarious trainwreck? The Season 3 premiere of I Can See Your Voice airs Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.