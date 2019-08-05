Lamar Odom Seemingly Shades Ex Khloe Kardashian Following Message About New Girlfriend

Lamar Odom wants you to know that he wasn’t tossing shade at his ex-girlfriend, Khloé Kardashian, with his latest Instagram post.

Odom caught flack from fans after making a post about his newest girlfriend, Sabrina Parr. The post included a Malcolm X quote.

“It’s just like when you’ve got some coffee that’s too black, which means it’s too strong, what do you do? You integrate it with cream … But if you pour too much cream in it, you won’t even know you ever had coffee. It used to be hot, it becomes cool. It used to be strong, it becomes weak. It used to wake you up, now it puts you to sleep.’ – MALCOLM X,” Odom also added the hashtag [blackroyalty].

Upon seeing that, fans were quick to take it as a dig at Kardashian, believing Odom was comparing the two.

“I’m a bit disappointed to read that people are using my words to enforce their own perceptions and assumptions pointing towards things that just are not MY TRUTH OR REALITY. This post isn’t against anyone including my ex-wife that I still respect deeply. I am just PRO love. Can I do that without people feeling offended? Why does that make you mad? Our black women have been held down for centuries! I am now deciding to send them and my NEW WOMAN a lot of love. My post goes out to the new leading woman in my life, that I’m gonna tell every day how beautiful she is, from the inside out. Thanks, [getuptoparr] for teaching me what real self-value means. It changed my entire mindset,” Odom posted while adding the hashtag [woke] and a heart and fist emoji in the caption.

Odom and Kardashian had a well-documented up-and-down relationship that was spotlighted on Keeping up with the Kardashians. After their wedding was front-and-center on the show, the two ended up getting a spin-off show entitled, Khloe & Lamar. Odom eventually was on charges of driving under the influence in 2013. He later pleaded no contest to the charges.

The former NBA star’s biggest setback came in October of 2015 when he was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel. He suffered kidney failure and several heart attacks. Kardashian helped him throughout the recovery, but eventually the couple called it quits in 2016.

Odom’s newest girlfriend, Parr, is a cheerleader for the Los Angeles Lakers. Odom spent seven years playing for the Lakers.