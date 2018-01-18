Lamar Odom Says Ex-Wife Khloe Kardashian Will Be a Good Mom: ‘She Took Care of Me’

They might have called it quits in 2016, but Lamar Odom has nothing but love and respect for his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian.

In an upcoming episode of the BET show, Mancave as shared by Us Weekly, the retired NBA player sent his well wishes and love to the pregnant reality star, revealing to the late-night talk show that he was, “happy” for her.

“She took care of me. She’ll be a good mother, for real. She’s a great woman,” the 38-year-old Odom said, who also admits he’s still got her initials on him.

“I still got my shawty’s name still on me, her initials still on me,” the former Los Angeles Lakers star said, while pointing to his ink. “But for no reason. You know what I’m saying? I understand when it’s over, it’s over. When she was with her second or third NBA ball player, I could see that.”

Odom and Kardashian, 33, were married from 2009 to 2016, with Kardashian by his side in 2015 when he was hospitalized at the end of 2015 after being found unconscious at a Nevada brothel.

On Monday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian announced her pregnancy with partner, Tristan Thompson by her side. Several of her family members, including mother, Kris Jenner and sisters Kim and Kourtney were in attendance for the news, along with Tristan’s family.

But for the two initially broke the news off camera back in December to much fanfare after months of speculation with an Instagram image of Thompson’s hands on Kardashian’s belly, which she had been hiding for quite some time.

“I can’t even believe I hid my bump for as long as I did, lol,” Kardashian wrote on her website. “It took a few styling sessions, serious strategy and a s—ton of courage, but it worked!”

Kardashian reveals she used a ton of oversized coats paired with bandage, body con dresses as a pregnancy-hiding wardrobe staple to create an optical illusion that would shy attention from her growing bump. She also said large bags were a must-have.

“I had already let the cat outta the bag when I wore this Whyte Studio coat, but I’ve worn a million versions of it in the last six months,” she continued. “I almost never left home without one! So comfy — and zero eyes on the bump.”

Mancave, produced by Steve Harvey, features prominent men from the industry talking about their lives. The show premieres on BET Thursday, Jan. 18, at 10:30 p.m. ET.