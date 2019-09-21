Kylie and Kendall Jenner Allegedly Mortified by Caitlyn’s ‘Cringeworthy’ Roast Appearance

When Alec Baldwin‘s Comedy Central roast aired last Sunday and included Caitlyn Jenner as a roaster, Jenner’s daughters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner might have been watching in shock. The Jenners were reportedly mortified by their parent’s appearance at the Saban Theatre in Los Angeles according to Radar Online. Jenner, 69, was also a favorite target in the parade of jokes, even though she was not the celebrity at the center of the event.

An insider told Radar Online Friday that Kylie and Kendall are not happy with Jenner continuing to play a role in turning the Kardashian-Jenner family names into a punching bag for jokes.

“There’s a common view that Cait’s a real loose cannon these days, and she’s saying this shock stuff just to get attention,” the insider said.

The insider continued, “Kendall and Kylie in particular can’t understand why she’s being so over the top and cringeworthy. Cait loves the attention though, and she doesn’t give a hoot what her kids or anyone else thinks!”

Although the roast was officially about Baldwin, the other celebrities targeted Jenner throughout the show. The event followed the traditional format of celebrity roasts, where everyone on the dais can be a joke target. Jenner was the first trans person to be featured in a Comedy Central roast.

“I can’t believe you’re here… Wow, you’ve got balls, girl,” Sean Hayes joked during his opening monologue.

“You look like Nicole Brown Simpson if O.J. was her surgeon,” Jeff Ross joked.

“You’re a Republican, I don’t know why,” Nikki Glaser joked about Jenner’s politics. “You’ve already gained control over a woman’s body.”

Even Robert De Niro got in on the action, telling Jenner, “There’s something different about you, but I can’t put my finger in it.”

Kendall’s ex-boyfriend, NBA player Blake Griffin, also took part in the roast. During his time at the lectern, he referenced his relationship with Kendall.

“On behalf of the entire NBA and Billboard charts, I want to thank you for giving your daughters their daddy issues,” Griffin said.

Griffin later joked that Jenner’s gender reassignment surgery was proof “confirming that no one in that family wants a white d–.”

Jenner made her own jokes as well, even referencing the gender reassignment surgery herself.

“While all of you are making these jokes about how I cut ‘it’ off. ‘It’ made Kylie Jenner, the only self-made billionaire in history,” she joked. “I raised 10 children. I’m coming up on 20 grandchildren. I didn’t cut it off — I just retired it. It was done!”

Jenner joked that if anyone is “strong enough to sit up here and get ridiculed all night, you can handle anything… except listening to Adam Carolla’s podcast. He’s so boring.”

Jenner announced she is transgender in 2015. She has two children with ex-wife Christie Crownover, Burt, 41, and Cassandra, 39; two with ex-wife Linda Thompson, Brandon, 38, and Brody, 36; and two with ex-wife Kris Jenner, Kendall, 23, and Kylie, 22. Jenner also helped Kris raise her four children with the late Robert Kardashian, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob.

