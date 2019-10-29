Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Has Fans Gushing Over Adorable Halloween Costume

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster has probably the most fabulous Halloween costume a 1-year-old child could ever wear, and Jenner couldn’t get enough of it. The youngster dressed in a miniature version of her mom’s 2019 Met Gala outfit, decked out in purple from head to toe, wig and all! The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a few photos and one video to Instagram sharing with fans just how much she couldn’t handle her daughter’s cuteness.

View this post on Instagram My baby!!!!!!!! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 i cant handle this!!!! A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Oct 27, 2019 at 5:54pm PDT

Apparently, fans couldn’t handle it either. One wrote, “Omg…. She is so adorable!” while someone else echoed, posting, “OMG I can’t!”

Another person said, “OMG Stop.”

Scott Disick’s girlfriend Sofia Richie said, “OMG I can’t deal.”

Jenner, 22, rocked the Versace look — a designer she’s worn in the past at the annual event — and caught attention from fans as she sported the purple look. Jenner didn’t specify whether her daughter’s gown was made by the famous fashion designer or not, but it sure looks close!

She wasn’t the only mom to dress her daughter up in a lookalike outfit. Gabrielle Union did the same thing for the festive holiday when Union rocked a throwback look from the 2000 movie Bring It On, a film in which the 47-year-old starred in, while she dolled up her 1-year-old daughter Kaavia in the same outfit.

View this post on Instagram Brought It. #CaliforniaLove A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Oct 27, 2019 at 1:50pm PDT

Fans of course loved every bit of it. Actress Taraji P. Henson wrote, “Y’all won Halloween,” while another follower wrote, “Ah I love this!”

As for Jenner, the billionaire has been making headline after headline this year from losing her best friend Jordyn Woods, to splitting up with boyfriend and father to Stormi, Travis Scott. Now, it was revealed that the young starlet was involved in a car accident. While her Halloween started out great, she ran into a hiccup on her way to Demi Lovato‘s spooky party in West Hollywood at Hyde Lounge. En route to the party, Jenner’s driver backed into another vehicle while she was sitting in the back seat.

There weren’t reports of any injuries and Jenner still enjoyed the night showing up with her friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou.