Kylie Jenner Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Travis Scott Just 3 Months After Split

Months after Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split, it's been reported that the couple may have found their way back to each other. According to The Sun, Jenner and Scott may be an item once again, and it's all based on the reality star's recent Instagram Story.

The Sun has posited that Jenner and Scott are back together because the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has posted several photos of the couple on her Instagram Story. The reality star shared three separate photos of herself and Scott at a basketball game in April 2017. She captioned the photos, which showcased the two celebs talking and gazing at one another, with "It's a mood."

"Kylie and Travis are back on, but they're taking things slowly," a source told The Sun about the pair's supposed reunion.

While The Sun has claimed the couple is back together, neither Jenner nor Scott has commented on the exact state of their relationship publicly.

It was previously reported in October that Jenner and Scott, who share a daughter, Stormi Webster, together, had split. A few days after it was revealed that they had broken up, both Jenner and Scott addressed the matter on social media.

"Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi our friendship and our daughter is priority," Jenner wrote on Oct. 3 on Twitter.

Scott took to his Instagram Story to address the split, and to deny that he cheated on Jenner.

"It'a (sic) really affecting when u see false things about u once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true. Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what's real," he wrote, per CNN.

The rapper later addressed his relationship with Jenner in an interview with XXL Mag that was originally published in late December. According to Scott, he and the reality star do have a positive co-parenting relationship, but that being in the public eye does come with its fair share of struggles.

"I love her [Stormi's] mommy and I always will," Scott said about Jenner. "The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering."

Regardless of whether Jenner and Scott are officially back together or not, it's clear that the two will always have a special place in their hearts for each other thanks to their daughter, Stormi.