Kylie Jenner Embraces Travis Scott in Blissful Instagram Snap

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly going strong after the birth of their daughter, Stormi, in February, and the couple showed off their love once again on Jenner’s Instagram page Tuesday.

Posing on a sun-soaked beach, Jenner and Scott embrace, with Scott’s face hidden behind Jenner’s as the makeup mogul gives a soft smile and closes her eyes.

The 20-year-old used a simple present emoji to caption the image, indicating that Scott the only gift she needs, or perhaps vice versa.

The shot was taken during the couple’s vacation in Turks and Caicos, with a source telling PEOPLE that the pair recently traveled to the tropical paradise to continue Scott’s birthday celebrations.

Jenner and Scott are reportedly staying at luxury resort Amanyara, located on the northwest coast of the island of Providenciales. The resort features suites with private pools and other amenities located on an 18,000-acre nature preserve.

Scott rang in his 26th birthday on April 30, and Jenner helped her boyfriend celebrate by renting out Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles.

The couple was joined by friends and family including Jenner’s sisters Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, along with Kim’s husband Kanye West.

“Rented out six flags for baby’s birthday,” Jenner wrote on a video on her Instagram Story. “They’ve never been.”

For the celebration, the group donned matching sweatshirts to honor Scott, with the hoodies featuring Scott’s birth date, a globe with a heart and a nod to the rapper’s home state of Texas.

Out of all the festivities, one of the most impressive aspects was the cake Jenner ordered for the party. It was shaped like a roller coaster, with figurines of Scott, Jenner and their daughter Stormi on the ride.

The cake was labeled “Astroworld,” which is the name of Scott’s upcoming album. The details on cake were fine-tuned, up to the tiny seatbelt given to the Stormi figure.

“That [ride] is unsafe,” Jenner jokingly said in her Instagram story. “I told them, ‘Make sure Stormi has a seatbelt.’”

Photo Credit: Snapchat / Khloe Kardashian