Kylie Jenner Spotted Boarding a Plane With Possible Wedding Dress

Could Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott be jetting off to their wedding? The Kylie Cosmetics mogul and her rapper boyfriend were caught boarding a private jet en route to her 22nd birthday celebration aboard a yacht on the Italian coast, with a dress that looked a lot like a wedding dress in tow.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians was seen going on the plane at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles with a white dress with a long train Tuesday.

Along with the billionaire, photographers caught Scott, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie boarding. They were also joined by 18-month-old baby Stormi Webster. The dress could be seen being loaded into the plane by members of the crew, and covered with a white garment bag.

The crew member also carried a black bag, seemingly carrying a tuxedo.

Despite the evidence, it seems like there won’t be wedding bells ringing for the Kardashian-Jenner clan this weekend, as multiple sources reportedly said the couples not planning on tying the knot during the birthday getaway.

The couple made headlines earlier this week after Kylie shared several videos of her home flooded with red roses as a surprise birthday present from Scott.

A post on her feed showed Stormi playing in the layers of petals as Jenner holds up a card that reads, “Happy Birthday!!!! We’re just getting started. Love you!!!!”

A source also recently told PEOPLE that Scott and Kylie have discussed marriage.

“Kylie is very happy with her life,” an insider said. “She and Travis are discussing marriage.”

“Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon,” the source added. “They are trying. Kylie loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling.”

The birthday celebration this weekend with be a family event, as TMZ reported Kylie’s siblings will also fly to Europe Wednesday to join the family. Kourtney Kardashian has already been vacationing in the area since last week.

Jenner and Scott may be looking at saying “I do” soon, according to a source, but she is reportedly “taking marriage at a more cautious pace after seeing her sisters’ past relationships fail.” With that said, “things are in a great place with Travis,” and “they’re always together and just really happy.”

