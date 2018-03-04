Update: Snapchat Says it Did Not Pay Kylie Jenner to Post Stormi’s First Face Photo on App

Update 1:20 p.m. ET:

A Snapchat representative has told PopCulture.com that they did not pay Jenner for the photo of Stormi’s face.

It seems Kylie Jenner’s return to Snapchat was organic after all, and the rumor of the sponsored post has been debunked.

Original Story:

Kylie Jenner caused another major online stir Saturday when she shared the best look yet of her daughter, Stormi Webster, on Snapchat. However, there was possibly more to that reveal than everyone realized.

When the video of the infant went viral, celebrity blogger Perez Hilton dished out a scoop of why Jenner shared the clip to Snapchat. Snapchat reportedly paid the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member to post the clip in the wake of her stock-crushing criticism of the app.

“Sources tell me Snapchat PAID Kylie Jenner to post this first clear photo of her daughter’s face on their app!” Hilton wrote. “Smart of both of them!”

Sources tell me @Snapchat PAID @KylieJenner to post this first clear photo of her daughter’s face on their app! Smart of both of them! https://t.co/JVE7bwig52 — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) March 3, 2018

Hilton kept his sources anonymous and does not provide context about their knowledge of the situation. However, he’s one of the more reliable sources in celebrity news.

As for why Snapchat would pay the Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur for a simple post, it all goes back to two major factors.

For one, Jenner is huge on Snapchat. She is arguably the most prominent Snapchat user, and the social media service would have the stats to prove it.

Secondly, Jenner recently shared her distaste for the app’s controversial new update, and it caused Snapchat’s market value to drop from $22.78 billion to $21.41 billion. Meanwhile, it also caused Facebook, which also owns Instagram, to see a rise in their stock value from $516.83 billion to $532.86 billion.

“Sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore?” Jenner tweeted on Feb. 21. “Or is it just me?… ugh this is so sad. (I) still love you tho (sic) snap … my first love.”

still love you tho snap … my first love — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

The minds behind-the-scenes of Snapchat definitely see the influence the 19-year-old personality has, so it is totally possible they pushed some cash her way for the post.

As for what the social media company allegedly got for their money, Kylie shared the first proper look of Stormi’s face. Jenner and partner Travis Scott (real name Jacques Webster) have only shown glimpse of the baby without showing her face.

