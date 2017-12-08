Reportedly Pregnant Kylie Jenner Sends Best Friend to Accept Her Beauty Award

In another sign that Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sent her best friend to pick up a beauty award on her behalf.

The 20-year-old Jenner was supposed to be at Women’s Wear Daily’s Beauty Inc. Awards on Thursday, reports PEOPLE, receiving the “Newsmaker of the Year” award for Kylie Cosmetics. However, Jenner sent Jordyn Woods to pick it up for her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Woods is one of Jenner’s best friends. In November, she let Woods cut her hair. They also posed together in swimsuits in August.

Jenner still has yet to confirm her pregnancy and has limited her time in the spotlight recently. On Instagram, she’s only posting selfies, older photos of herself and advertisements for her beauty line. On Dec. 13, she is set to unveil a range of 30 new shades of concealers.

Jenner is reportedly expecting her first child with her boyfriend, 25-year-old Travis Scott. A source close to the Kardashian family told PEOPLE last month that she doesn’t plan on addressing her pregnancy until the baby is born.

“Kylie wants to disappear and be out of the spotlight and focus on her health and happiness,” the source said. “Kylie isn’t going to publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth. She’s not doing any public appearances and just wanted to take six months off.”

Two other Kardashian sisters are also expecting. Khloe Kardashian is reportedly expecting a baby with Tristan Thompson, while Kim Kardashian is having her third child with Kanye West via a surrogate.