Celebrities React to Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy News

Kylie Jenner is rumored to be pregnant with rapper Travis Scott’s child, and the internet has been freaking out ever since.

Jenner, Scott and the Kardashian family has been curiously silent on the issue, but some other celebrities outside the family have chimed in.

The reactions have been mixed, with some a bit irritated that the young cosmetics entrepreneur has decided to have a baby so young and others being happy for her. And, of course, some celebs couldn’t care less.

Scroll through to see some celebs’ reactions.

Tyga

Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga had the most spit-take-worthy reaction to the rumors.

In a since deleted upload to his Snapchat story, the “Rack City” rapper attached a shocking comment to a screenshot of a TMZ story about the news.

“Hell nah that’s my kid,” he wrote.

He could have simply been joking, but many saw it as a bitter ex taking a jab to stir up some drama.

Tyga finding out Travis knocked up his old girl pic.twitter.com/GMikTiGzi8 — 24/7 HipHop News (@BenjaminEnfield) September 23, 2017

Lena Dunham

Girls creator Lena Dunham had an interesting take on the Jenner news.

The actress told her followers that several of her friends were a bit envious of the Life of Kylie subject’s pregnancy. Many of them are bit older than Jenner and have been struggling to conceive a child.

“A solid 10 friends texted me triggered by Kylie pregnancy,” Dunham tweeted. “I’m like, ‘Ladies she’s 20. We were all [very] fertile then, we were just broke.’”

“You know the fertility industrial complex has pushed us too far when we’re trying to stay neck in neck [with] reality stars who can’t drink yet.”

You know the fertility industrial complex has pushed us too far when we’re trying to stay neck in neck w/ reality stars who can’t drink yet. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 23, 2017

Perez Hilton

Renowned celebrity blogger Perez Hilton was actually the first to break the pregnancy news, and he uploaded a video with his own hot take on the pregnancy.

He was a bit more critical of the pregnancy and said if he was a Kardashian though, he would “tell that girl to get an abortion.”

“Let’s be real here people, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not going to last, they’re not going to end up happily ever after,” Hilton added. “They’re having a baby and they barely know each other. But you know it’s great for business.”

“It’s just sad because, I don’t want to project too much upon Kylie Jenner but based on everything I know I personally, I don’t think [20] and given who she is and a where she is in her life she’s going to be a great mom.”

Andy Milonakis

Comedian Andy Milonakis was cornered by TMZ after the news broke and offered a humorous take.

“I used a condom,” he said. “What are you talking about?”

After chatting with the videographer to get his real take, the Waiting actor revealed he had absolutely no interest in the pregnancy drama.

“Honestly, I love L.A. I love living here, but that type of s— is the least interesting type of s— that I could ever ever hear,” he said. “Like, if you told me the dollar store was selling pastel yarn, I’d probably be more excited to talk about that.”

“I’m not excited about any of that Hollywood s—.”

Danielle Bregoli (The Cash Me Ousside Girl)

Another celeb that TMZ‘s crew ran into was 14-year-old viral star Danielle Bregoli, also known as “The Cash Me Ousside Girl.” Bregoli has dissed Jenner in past, such as on her song “These Heaux.”

“Congratulations, I don’t know what much else to say,” Bregoli said about the news.

The videographer then asked if she could lighten up on her criticisms of the 20-year-old rumored mom-to-be.

“Why would I have sympathy just because she has a kid?” Bregoli said. “I don’t feel sorry because you have a kid. I’m not gonna talk s— about her. I mean… it was gonna happen eventually.”

