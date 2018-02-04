Watch Kylie Jenner’s Birth Announcement Video for Newborn Daughter

Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her daughter on Sunday afternoon with an accompanying video message.

The 11-minute documentary is titled “To Our Daughter,” tracks Kylie’s pregnancy and her loved ones’ reactions to the pregnancy news.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenner posted a snippet of the video on social media, linking to the full length clip on YouTube.

“Thank you [Tyler Ross] for putting this together,” Jenner captioned the clip. “Here’s a little glimpse of the last 9 months.”

The doc begins with footage of Kris Jenner giving birth to Kylie on Aug. 10, 1997. Things when fast forward to present day, with Jordyn Woods discussing the moment Kylie first discovered she was pregnant.

One day, I was in your mom’s bathroom with her, and she took a little test,” Woods begins.

Kylie interrupts,” We were sitting in the tub.”

Woods replies, “You were sitting on the tub. I was standing by the counter. … Then she passed it to me after, like ‘surprise!’ She just looked at me weird. I didn’t know that’s what she was doing, so when she passed it to me I was like [speechless].”

From there the filmmaker documents Jenner’s entire pregnancy. There are intimate moments with Travis Scott, hospital checkups and family gatherings all shown.

The video concludes with Kylie giving birth to a baby girl as her family stands by. The first glimpse of the baby girl is also revealed in those final moments.

The final slide reveals the unnamed child’s birth weight (8 pounds, 9 ounces), birthday (Feb. 1) and her time of birth (4:43 p.m.).

In addition to the documentary, Jenner also revealed a message to her followers about her absence from the public eye during her pregnancy.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” Jenner wrote. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st, and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”