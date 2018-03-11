Kylie Jenner Rocks Crop Top, Flaunts Post-Baby Body in New Instagram Snap

Kylie Jenner is getting back into peak physical condition after the birth of daughter Stormi Webster, and she is showing off her post-baby body on Instagram.

Jenner spent her Saturday at half-sister Khloé Kardashian’s baby shower in Los Angeles. Afterwards, she went to a birthday bash for Kardashian’s boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Before she departed for Thompson’s celebration, Jenner and her best friend, Jordyn Woods, decided to snap some selfies.

In the photo Jenner posted on Instagram, the two are dressed in all-black and showing off their midriffs. Both women’s curved figures are on display, with Jenner clearly proud of how quickly she has shed her pregnancy weight.

Jenner simply captioned the photo, “back at it again.”

This was not the only time the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member showed off her post-pregnancy body on Saturday.

She also revealed a leggy look at her morning routine. Jenner is shown in a short grey and pink robe. She appears to be in a walk-in closet solely intended for purses as she snaps the selfie using a wall mirror in the room.

She simply captioned the photo, “options.”

These shots are not the first time Jenner has flaunted her post-baby figure.

She made some major waves online when she showed off a clear look at her abs and curves in a series of Snapchat videos.

In one video, she’s shown in a grey sports bra and tan yoga pants. In the second, the Life of Kylie reality TV personality is shown in a black crop top and black underwear.

See both clips below.