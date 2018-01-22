See All the Ways Kylie Jenner Hid Her Baby Bump During Calvin Klein Photoshoot

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters recently shot a series of promotional photos for a Calvin Klein ad campaign and Kylie Jenner went to great lengths to hide her baby bump.

Throughout the photoshoot, the youngest of the five sisters used blankets and strategic body-placement to keep from showing off her growing belly, as reported by The Daily Mail.

In one photo she hides it behind both, with the sisters all laying on the ground and Khloe Kardashian resting her hand and arm on Kylie’s midsection while it is covered by a blanket.

Interestingly, the photoshoot must have been done some time ago, as Khloe herself, who is noticeably pregnant now, is not showing at all in the photos.

Scroll down to see all the pictures and notice how Kylie managed to hide her baby bump in each of them.

Both Kylie Jenner and Khloe are expected to become new moms in 2018, and, while Khloe is flaunting it now, the two women have gone to great lengths to hide their baby bumps from the public.

Reportedly, Jenner and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott will welcome a baby girl in February, and then Kardashian is said to be pregnant with a baby boy that is due sometime in the spring of 2018.

However, in order to play coy with fans, both women have been doing things like wearing baggy clothes in public and carrying large bags in front of their torsos, in order to block the view of their growing baby bumps.

Just last month Kardashian was photographed in LAX wearing a baggy black hoodie and carrying a large purse in front of herself.

Now that winter has begun to set-in, they’ve also resorted to over-sized parkas and coats to hide their figures as well.

Another one of the most frequently used tricks, especially by Jenner, is to take up-close selfies, which typically only shows the mogul from the shoulder and above, in order to keep from revealing any baby bump growth.

The women have also posted photos on social media that feature other people, possibly in an effort to take the focus off themselves.

Outfits with high-waists are another way the two have been able to keep fans guessing. Since these outfits usually have a waist that sits just above where the midsection is, it makes it more difficult to notice the bump.

Finally, when it comes to filming for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the sisters have learned to carefully place inanimate objects in front of themselves.

In the recent Keeping Up with the Kardashians holiday special, Khloe did some cooking and strategically set the mixer directly between herself and the camera filming her, presumably so as not to give a peek at her baby bump.

While Kylie has kept very tight-lipped about her pregnancy, recent episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians saw Khloe finally reveal to her family that she was pregnant, to which her mom was “ecstatically surprised.”

“Hearing this news is the most special thing I think anyone can ever tell me. I’m ecstatically surprised,” Kris Jenner said during the episode.

“I always thought that maybe Khloe would be one of those women who didn’t have kids and I struggled with that. It made me really sad because there was no one that was born to do this more than Khloe,” she added.

Khloe might be more than six months pregnant, but she hasn’t let that stop her from showing off some epic dance moves.

The youngest of the three Kardashian sisters, she recently jumped in with a flashmob at an outdoor mall that she and Kourtney reportedly set-up as a surprise for their sister Kim.

Not only did the very pregnant reality TV personality join in, she did it in high heels and totally nailed all the dance moves. There were cameras there to catch the whole thing professionally, so it’s rumored that this was for Keeping up With the Kardashians filming.

Khloe and Kylie aren’t the only ones in the family to welcome new additions this year.

As has been widely reported, Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West welcomed their third baby into the world by way of surrogate birth on Jan. 15.

The following day, the 37-year-old announced the arrival of her new daughter by tweeting out “She’s here,” and later in the same week she revealed the baby is named Chicago.

For her part, Kylie has really kept things “under wraps,” even going so far as not having posted a photo of herself on her Instagram account since early Dec.

The above photo was the last time she posted a selfie that showed more than just a close up of her face, but she is still rocking a pretty baggy jacket which is likely hiding her baby bump.

No word on what her specific due date is, but, as previously mentioned, it is speculated that she will deliver sometime in February.