See Kylie Jenner FaceTime Her Sisters in ‘KUWTK’ Tease

Kylie Jenner has been rumored to be pregnant since September, and fans have been anxiously awaiting any clue at all that might confirm the news. In a preview for next week’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, someone in the family is sharing big news, but it remains to be seen whether that someone is Jenner.

The preview is for a special two-night event, with the show airing this Sunday and Monday because “when it comes to making announcements, the family’s got news so big we need Sunday and Monday just to cover it,” according to the narrator, who also teases an event “full of Kardashian surprises.”

In the preview, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner all appear surprised at something coming from a source off-camera, and the clip later sees them FaceTiming in Kylie to share some news, which causes the 20-year-old to excitedly scream.

Fans already know that Khloé Kardashian‘s pregnancy reveal will be aired on the show, but it’s still unclear as to when exactly that will happen. The two-part event is a good guess, though, as the preview shows the family seemingly shocked at a get-together in which Khloé can’t be seen on screen.

Kylie has been under the radar since rumors of her pregnancy began, and fans can’t wait another minute for the makeup mogul to officially address the news one way or another.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner