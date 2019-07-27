Kylie Jenner Marks End of Friendship With Jordyn Woods Officially After James Harden Rumors

Any hope that Kyle Jenner and Jordyn Woods would rekindle their friendship after Woods’ involvement in the cheating scandal that ended Khloe Kardashian‘s relationship with Tristan Thompson were dashed on Friday. Jenner finally unfollowed Woods on Instagram, five months after that fateful February night when Woods and Thompson kissed at his house party.

While Kardashian no longer follows Woods, E! News notes Woods is still following Jenner on Instagram.

On Thursday, TMZ published video of Woods hanging out with another of Kardashian’s exes, Houston Rockets star James Harden. The two were partying at Belle Station in Houston and even seen sitting close together in the same booth. Woods even danced in front of him while he used a hookah.

Woods and Harden hung out before, according to TMZ‘s sources, before Kardashian broke up with Thompson. Woods told friends Kardashian was fine with it, but the sources said Kardashian did not know about the friendship. It is not clear if Woods and Harden’s relationship has gone beyond hanging out together.

A source told Page Six last week that Woods has accepted that her friendship with Jenner is broken beyond repair. She is not bemoaning missing out on Jenner’s lavish summer trips and instead focusing on her own projects.

“Jordyn would love to be back on the same page with Kylie and love to have their friendship back, but she kind of has the attitude, ‘I’m a grown woman,’” the Page Six source said. “She’s just worried about what she has to get done. If Kylie wants to get back, great. If not, OK.”

Back in February, Woods was seen kissing Thompson at a house party he hosted. Woods claimed it was not serious and they never had sex, but it was enough to end her relationship with Jenner.

Kardashian also broke up with Thompson, the father of her daughter True Thompson. It was the second cheating scandal for Thompson during his relationship with Kardashian. Back in April 2018, it was discovered that Thompson hung out with other women while Kardashian was pregnant as video leaked days before True was born.

During a recent Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode, Jenner explained what happened when she first confronted Woods over the kiss.

“I called her and she didn’t really say anything,” Jenner said. “She was just like, you know crying the whole time. And I was just telling her, ‘I’m like scared of you now. Like, you’re capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face.’”

Jenner added, “I pretty much told her exactly what we’ve been talking about. Like, You weren’t thinking about True, not Khloe, not me. But you weren’t thinking about yourself like, look what you did.’”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians will be back for another season later this year.

