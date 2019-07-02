Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Makes Magazine Cover Debut With Harper’s Bazaar

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster made her magazine cover debut, and she is not even 2 years old yet. Stormi appears on a new cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia‘s July/August issue, along with her mother and grandmother, Kris Jenner. The cover features Stormi wearing a Dolce & Gabbana leopard-print dress to match the leopard-prints Jenner and Kris wear.

In the interview with the magazine, Jenner, 21, reflected on how much her life has changed since Stormi was born in February 2018.

“When I became a mother, my perspective on life completely changed, and so did how I look at my own mum and appreciate all the things that she’s done for me,” Jenner, who is dating rapper Travis Scott, told Harper’s. “Now I can understand the way that she feels about me, the way that she loves me, and how strong her love is for all her kids, because of how obsessed I am with Stormi.”

Kris chimed in, “I’m obsessed with you, Kylie!”

The momager, 63, went on to explain that she and her youngest daughter have “always been very connected emotionally and spiritually and have this incredibly strong bond.”

“But I think as we both get older, our relationship shifts a bit,” Kris continued. “And for me, I just want her to know that I’m always here to guide her and help her with whatever she needs, rather than it always being, you know, the way it used to be back in the day. Our relationship changes every few years.”

Later on, Jenner said she has never known privacy. After all, she was only 9 years old when she first appeared on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which wrapped up its 16th season on Sunday.

“Honestly, I don’t remember a time when I did have privacy because we started our show when I was 9 years old,” Jenner explained. “I feel like I just grew up in it and so I figured out a way of living that is comfortable for me. Of course, there are times when you feel like your privacy is invaded. But I feel like I’ve learned how to pull back when I need to. I love my fans and we have such a strong relationship. I do love sharing and inspiring and bringing people into my life. I feel like I was definitely made to do what I do.”

There are times when she gets “stressed out” by her fame and constantly being followed. She said she sometimes tries to take a week off to “spend more time with Stormi, or I like to go on trips when I’m feeling overwhelmed.”

“I just have my little message in life. I feel that we all do, even if you’re not famous,” she said. “As human beings we get stressed out and we all have our little way of coming back together.”

As for Kris, she told Harper’s she is hoping to spend more time with her grandchildren.

“That’s truly where my heart is. I have 10 now and they all live right around me. We work a lot… but that’s my love, just to spend more time with my family,” she said.

Kylie later added that she respects “my mother as my mother” and does not see her as a best friend or sister. Still, she feels “super-blessed that we’re so close and I can talk to her about anything like a sister, or like a best friend. But she definitely is a huge mother figure in my life.”