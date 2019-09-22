Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Accidentally Hit Her in the Face in Adorable Video

Kylie Jenner shared more adorable videos of daughter Stormi Webster on her Instagram Story Saturday. The cuteness is overwhelming, especially in one clip where Stormi accidentally hit herself in the face with a battle top. In another video, Stomi hit her mother in the face by accident, but she is too adorable to be mad at.

In the first clip, Jenner, 22, held her phone in front of herself and Stormi in bed. Stormi’s smile is on full display, as are her baby teeth. While Stormi is laughing, she accidentally hits her eye with the bottle she is holding.

Jenner shared another video with Stormi on Saturday, showing the two lounging about outside. In this clip, Stormi hit Jenner in the face by accident.

“My sick baby… ow!” Jenner is heard saying as Stormi giggles away.

The delightful baby videos came a few days after Jenner used her Instagram Stories to shoot down any speculation that she and Stormi’s father, rapper Travis Scott, are on the outs. The new speculation began after she shared a closet selfie that was later removed. She tried to quash those concerns by sharing a photo of him having a good time with Jenner and Stormi, along with finger paintings by Stormi.

This month, the couple also showed their love for each other with a Playboy Magazine feature, in which Scott interviewed Jenner. In the interview, the two talked about how their sex life has changed since becoming parents.

“A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life, but I feel like that’s the opposite of our experience,” Scott said.

“Yeah, I feel like we’ve definitely proven that rumor to be wrong,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star agreed.

Scott noted that “the way you embrace your sexuality hasn’t changed with motherhood either.”

“You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn’t mean you have loose morals or you’re not a good mother. You can be sexy and still be a bada– mom,” Jenner added.

Elsewhere in the same interview, Jenner explained why she thinks their relationship continues to work.

“We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life. Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend,” Jenner told Scott. “Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.”

