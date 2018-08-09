Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Childhood Snaps Ahead of 21st Birthday

Kylie Jenner will celebrate her 21st birthday on Friday, August 10, and the reality star is taking a trip down memory lane before she rings in the big day.

The mogul used her Instagram Story on Wednesday to share a series of childhood photos of herself, likely doing a bit of reminiscing before turning one year older.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The first snap saw a young Jenner rocking pigtails and pierced ears as she grinned at the camera, a few teeth noticeably missing.

Next was a side-by-side of Jenner as a child sporting blunt bangs next to a shot of the 20-year-old as an adult with the same hairstyle.

She also shared a photo of herself bowling with dad Caitlyn Jenner, with little Kylie excitedly holding a bowling ball as she prepares to throw.

As for what Jenner’s family will do to celebrate her big day, sister Kourtney Kardashian recently told E! News that a party will definitely be involved.

“I think we’re gonna do a big party…21!” she shared, adding that Jenner wants her to celebrate along with her.

“She wants me to [act] like this is my 21st birthday also,” the mom of three said. “I think I did that for Kendall’s 21st. I was like, ‘Guys, it’s my 21st birthday!’ Like I pretended like it was my birthday too. So Kylie was like you better be pretending like this is your 21st also. So it’s a lot of pressure but I’m going to have to have a lot of fun that night.”

Jenner has hit plenty of major markers before her milestone birthday, including starting her own company and becoming a mom.

After daughter Stormi’s birth in February, Jenner released YouTube video chronicling her pregnancy journey. On Twitter on Wednesday, she revealed that she just watched the clip with her daughter and that the infant seemed to enjoy the touching video.

“Me and stormi watched the To Our Daughter video together the other day.. she sat through the whole thing,” the new mom tweeted.

me and stormi watched the To Our Daughter video together the other day.. she sat through the whole thing 😫😍 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) August 9, 2018

Jenner also revealed that she’s working on another personal video for her fans detailing her lip fillers, which she recently removed after making headlines with them for years.

“The vlog is just a whole mess & I’ve been the busiest I’ve everrrr been,” she shared. “I’m editing myself. It’s about my whole lip filler journey. I hope it comes out soon.”

The vlog is just a whole mess & I’ve been the busiest I’ve everrrr been. I’m editing myself. It’s about my whole lip filler journey. I hope it comes out soon. https://t.co/nCr0pU8fND — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) August 9, 2018

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner