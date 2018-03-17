Kylie Jenner Bundles up With Best Friend Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram post for Friday shows her bundled up with her best friend, fellow model Jordyn Woods.

The 20-year-old Jenner posted a two-image gallery, showing herself wearing an orange and grey hoodie. Meanwhile, Woods looks a little colder with a brown coat and warm hood. After only five hours, the caption-less photo scored over 2.1 million likes.

Jenner tagged photographer RAYSCORRUPTEDMIND, who has also taken photos of her boyfriend and baby daddy, rapper Travis Scott.

Woods posted a third photo, showing the two friends in the middle of a snowy landscape.

Woods has been a frequent co-star with Jenner on Instagram and has been seen holding Jenner’s month-old baby, Stormi Webster. Last week, she posted a photo on Snapchat with Woods cradling Stomi. “Can they get any cuter,” Jenner wrote.

Like her more famous friend, Woods is also an entrepreneur, and is designer her own swimwear line, W Magazine reported in February. She revealed her plans during an NBA All-Star Game party, telling the magazine she hopes it will be ready by the summer.

Woods, who previously designed plus-size outfits for Canada’s Addition Elle, said she will be focusing on fitness with her new line.

“I always set a new resolution for myself every day… to stay active and to work out as much as possible,” the 20-year-old said, reports W Magazine. “I’ve really been on top of my health and happiness and going after the things I want to do.”

During an interview with E! News last month, Woods also revealed her own weight loss secrets. She said she got “addicted” to the gym.

“My workouts have inspired me to make an activewear line because it’s so difficult to find supportive clothing and clothing that’s cute and actually inspires you to get up,” Woods said. “By the end of this year, I’m going to have my own activewear line!”

However, earlier this month, she was criticized on social media for promoting a “shot drink” diet supplement called Boombod. Many of her 5 million followers were disappointed that she would promote diet cultrue when she previously talked about body positivity and embracing yourself.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Kylie Jenner