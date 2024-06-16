Laura Woods, a well-known TV personality in the U.K., was recently hospitalized after a freak accident while on vacation. In May 17 Instagram update, Woods, a broadcaster seen on ITV and TNT Sports, shared she was taking a brief hiatus from her on-camera duties after her face and arm were cut up by glass shards from a broken lampshade.

"Just wanted to explain my absence from the telly for a little while, to be totally transparent and avoid any speculation. I had an accident last weekend at a holiday cottage," Woods wrote on Instagram. " I swung a pillow and hit a large, glass lampshade hanging from the ceiling above me, which shattered and cut my face and arms, but luckily missed my eye."

(Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

She shared several bloody pictures on Instagram, as well as a picture of the lampshade before it was broken. In the caption, she went on to thank several people who helped her, including medical staff and her partner, Love Island alum Adam Collard.

"I wanted to say a couple of thank yous, firstly to Adam, for being my hero that day, acting so quickly and not leaving my side since and to his family for taking care of me in a time when I was petrified," she wrote. "To my agents Alex Maguire and Matthew Odonohue at CAA who searched for the best help immediately. To Dr Yannis Alexandrides and his wonderful medical assistant Zuzanna at 111 who opened their emergency surgery and came in on their days off, they were so gentle and have already worked magic that I didn't think was possible to reduce the damage."

The TV personality continued, "I've added in the photos from then to now to show that even though it may look rough, it's such a wonderful improvement already and I'm so grateful. It was a hell of a shock and I've been a bit sad, but I'm feeling very lucky it wasn't worse. So a big thanks to my eyebrow too, for taking the brunt of it [laughing emoji]."

Woods noted she would "be back soon," a promise she kept. She was back on camera by June 1, as shown in the above image.

In the comments, she joked that the "pillow got off lightly" in the ordeal. More seriously, she also shut down some completely out-of-line speculation that she was making up the glass incident to cover up a domestic violence incident. Woods called out the Instagram commenter's remark, saying it was "a stupid and irresponsible thing to write."