Kylie Jenner Birth Announcement ‘Hijacks’ Super Bowl Sunday

Kylie Jenner and the Kardashian family overwhelmed Super Bowl Sunday by announcing the birth of the 20-year-old’s first baby, and Twitter noticed their media play.

After months of speculation, the makeup mogul finally revealed the birth of her baby girl hours before Super Bowl LII. Her daughter, who was born on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 4:43 p.m. PT on Feb. 1, weighs 8 pounds, 9 ounces as seen in an 11-minute documentary announcement posted on YouTube, accompanied by a statement on Instagram.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The video included the first photo of Jenner’s baby, but she did not mention the baby’s name.

The Kardashian-Jenner family’s decision to announce the birth of Kylie’s daughter during the one day of the year where everyone is glued to their TV sets for the Super Bowl was not lost on Twitter. Some fans said she “hijacked” Super Bowl Sunday.

I can’t believe kylie jenner hijacked superbowl sunday — nat 👽 (@arualnatalia) February 4, 2018



Thanks to @KylieJenner for throwing us non-sports people a bone on #SuperBowlSunday — Anna Rumer (@AnnaRumer) February 4, 2018

Others praised her mom, Kris Jenner, for stealing attention from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Y’all dropped this video like a mixtape on Super Bowl Sunday defeating Tom Brady. Kris Jenner the real MVP — meso cozy (@Freebandz1017) February 4, 2018

“Leave it to Kylie Jenner to announce her baby on THE SUPER BOWL,” one fan wrote. “Kris jenner is really THAT manager.”

leave it to kylie jenner to announce her baby on THE SUPER BOWL.

Kris jenner is really THAT manager. pic.twitter.com/4jGYgaRJbv — Agron (@Agronveliu97) February 4, 2018

“So the world found out about Kylie’s pregnancy AND got to see Kim and Kanye’s new baby for the first time,” another wrote. “All at once. ON THE SUPER BOWL. Sounds like the work of Kris Jenner.”

So the world found out about Kylie’s pregnancy AND got to see Kim and Kanye’s new baby for the first time. All at once. ON THE SUPER BOWL. Sounds like the work of Kris Jenner. pic.twitter.com/LgkMvkY1Xn — T. Lee (@curvegawdess) February 4, 2018

“Kylie Jenner won the Super Bowl,” one fan wrote.

Kylie Jenner won the Super Bowl — Zachary Piona (@Zachpiona) February 4, 2018

The 20-year-old Jenner never publicly announced her pregnancy, although it was rumored for months. The baby’s father is her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.