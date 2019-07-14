Kylie Jenner Bares All in Photo Celebrating Launch Trip for New Skincare Line

Kylie Jenner celebrated the upcoming launch of her new Kylie Skin line the only way she knows how. She took her friends and daughter Stormi Webster on a trip to Turks and Caicos this weekend on a pink private jet. One of the photos she shared from the trip shows Jenner in the nude while in “vacation mode.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 14, 2019 at 9:16am PDT

The photo, shared on Sunday morning, shows the 21-year-old Jenner sitting at the edge of a pool with a big floppy hat covering her face.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenner kicked off the trip on Saturday by sharing a gallery of photos giving detailed looks at her pink private plane with “Kylie Skin” written on the side. Other photos showed Jenner cradling 1-year-old Stormi and celebrating with friends Sofia Richie and Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolao. Makeup artist Ariel Tejana and Jenner’s assistant Victoria Villarroel were also on the trip, notes PEOPLE.

“Let the adventures begin!!” Jenner captioned the gallery, adding the hashtag “Kylie Skin Summer Trip.” Although Jenner did not say where they were going, TMZ reported the destination was the Turks and Caicos Islands in the Caribbean.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 13, 2019 at 6:54pm PDT

Although photo from the trip showed Jenner and Stassie holding coconuts carved out for drinks. On Sunday, Jenner shared a pair of other photos with Stassie. She also gave fans a tour of the expansive home where she and her friends will stay on her Instagram Story.

Another Instagram Story post showed Jenner kissing boyfriend Travis Scott while holding their daughter on the steps to the airplane.

In addition to getting to stay at a luxury Turks and Caicos resort, Jenner made sure her friends got a swag bag with Kylie Skin products and special pink clothes from Scott Disick’s new clothing brand.

Jenner’s new skin care products will be available to the public on July 22.

“I’m so excited to reveal Drop Two for [Kylie Skin],” Jenner wrote in a Saturday Instagram post. “This time its all about body [heart emoji]. Coconut Body Lotion, Coconut Body Scrub, & my Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Body Oil [star emoji] these amazing products launch on July 22nd along with the RESTOCK of my first drop!”

Earlier this month, Stormi made her magazine cover debut, appearing on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia‘s July-August issue alongside her mother and grandmother Kris Jenner.

“When I became a mother, my perspective on life completely changed, and so did how I look at my own mum and appreciate all the things that she’s done for me,” Jenner told the magazine. “Now I can understand the way that she feels about me, the way that she loves me, and how strong her love is for all her kids, because of how obsessed I am with Stormi.”

Stormi was born on Feb. 1, 2018. Jenner famously waited until Feb. 4 to announce her birth, just hours before that year’s Super Bowl kicked off.

Photo credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images