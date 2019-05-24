Kylie Jenner Admits Jordyn Woods ‘F—d up’ After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Kylie Jenner is finally speaking out about the cheating scandal involving best friend Jordyn Woods and Khloe Kardashian‘s now-ex Tristan Thompson.

The mid-season trailer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians showed Jenner, 21, talking about the incident with mom Kris Jenner. In the clip, Kris compared the dissolution of their friendship to a “divorce.” Kylie admitted, however, that her former friend “f—ed up.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Just know I love you,” Kylie can later be seen telling Kardashian, 34, who appears to be having a full breakdown in the trailer.

“She f–ked up.” – Kylie Jenner on Jordyn and Tristan’s cheating scandal #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/AhLWS8rJoa — E! News (@enews) May 23, 2019

The show marks the first time Kylie has explicitly spoken about the cheating scandal, which took place in February according to USA Today. Some fans believe, however, that she’s been addressing it subtly on social media. The most recent potentially-shady Instagram caption came on Wednesday, following a Kylie Skin event. Kylie posted a picture with sisters Khloe, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and mom Kris, along with a caption that included, “Family over everything.”

The seemingly-innocent caption raised the eyebrows of a few fans, who believed it was a dig at Woods. Before long, her comments were flooded with questions about the caption.

“I understand the sisterhood but jordyn is missed by many. I miss y’all together. You guys were inseparable. She was always there for u. Even closer than sisters,” one fan wrote.

“‘Family over everything.’ Welp, guess it’s time for me to let go of any wishes of you and Jordyn getting back together,” another wrote.

The cheating incident occurred in February. Shortly after news broke that Kylie’s then-best friend had kissed Thompson at a party, Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook show Red Table Talk to share her side of the story. She was adamant during the appearance that nothing more happened, and that it was not a mutual kiss.

After the appearance, Khloe tweeted that Woods was “lying” on the show and said she was “the reason my family broke up.” She later retracted, placing some of the blame on her ex-boyfriend. She admitted she “said things I shouldn’t have,” adding that what Thompson did was “humiliating” and shocking.

Thompson, for his part, has been silent about the whole ordeal. He hasn’t admitted to any wrongdoing, or addressed the scandal in any other way since it was first reported several months ago. He has also been notably absent from this season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.