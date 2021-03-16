Kyle Brandt Reveals Whether He'd Return to 'Real World' Amid His Thoughts on 'The Challenge' (Exclusive)

✖

Kyle Brandt is known for having fun on the NFL Network show Good Morning Football, but fans who have followed his career know this world was introduced to him almost 20 years ago. Brandt was a cast member on The Real World: Chicago, which aired on MTV in 2002. PopCulture.com recently caught up with the 42-year-old TV host and media personality, who he talked about making a return to the reality show.

"I feel like I consider it twice a year in like some strange dream I’m having," Brandt said to PopCulture. "That's what it feels like for me." Brandt shares this as the cast of the first season of The Real World reunited for a special streaming on Paramount+. Brandt said he had dreams of returning to the place where The Real World: Chicago was filmed, but nothing has changed.

"I’ve had that dream," Brandt revealed. "And I’m not saying that symbolically. I’ve actually had nights where I’ve woken up in a sound sleep and looked around and be like, 'Oh, I’m not there.' It’s not a nice dream. I’m not interested in that. I don’t want to go back to that." The Real World's success has led to a spinoff show, The Challenge, which continues to air new episodes today. Brandt has never done a season of The Challenge but would do it under one condition.

"Sometimes when you do The Real World, people will ask you all the time will you ever do The Challenge," Brandt stated. "I’ve said for a long time The Challenge is not for me. However, a hardy six-figure check plus first-class travel and I will be there in Cabo getting sucker-punched by CT or outclassed by Johnny Bananas."

When it comes to The Real World: Chicago cast, three of the seven cast members took part in at least two seasons of The Challenge - Aneesa Ferreira, Theo Gantt III and Tonya Cooley. Brandt said he only stays in touch with a couple of the cast members.

"I’m two for six," Brandt revealed. "I think that’s a pretty good rate considering what you go through and considering it was 20 years ago. If you know our season, I keep in touch with [Cara Kahn, Theo and occasionally Aneesa]. "Occasionally, I’ll have a drive-by Instagram with Aneesa, who is a legend. ...There’s a few I haven’t talked do since we did the reunion special in 2002 when I was 24 years old."