‘KUWTK’: Season 17 Teaser Finds Kim Kardashian Worried Over Possible Medical Diagnosis

The Kardashians are almost back! Season 17 premieres this Sunday on E! and during the season trailer that was released, Kim Kardashian may have a new medical diagnosis that has her in tears and fans worried. Over the years, it’s no secret she’s been battling with psoriasis. However, now she may have something a little more serious: Lupus.

During the dramatic clip — which shows fans this may be the most dramatic season yet — family members and their personal struggles, but it starts with Kris Jenner saying: “This family will never fall apart.”

Following that, it shows Kardashian at the White House with President Donald Trump, before showing a peek into Khloé Kardashian’s life as she still battles with the Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods scandal during the aftermath.

That’s when Kardashian says: “I feel this in my bones. I probably have lupus,” as her mom encourages her to stay positive until the final results. The drama doesn’t stop there though. Rumors have swirled for years that Jenner may have possibly had an affair with O.J. Simpson years ago, furthering more talk that Khloé is potentially his child and not Rob Kardashian’s. In the video, Jenner addresses the stories that were recently printed about the 63-year-old stating her confusion on why it’s even a thing after 20 years.

Also, during the last few years, eldest sibling Kourtney Kardashian has had fans talking on whether she’s going to leave the show and maybe even distance herself from the family.

“I can’t wait to move away,” Kourtney said in the trailer, while her sister Khloé says, “So just do it already.”

Also the drama between Corey Gamble and the family continues, but while last season showed Khloé going after him, this season it looks like it may be Scott Disick. Then, towards the end, it seems as though Kardashian isn’t the only one dealing with health issues as the camera shows a shot of Jenner in a neck brace on a stretcher before she gets taken to the hospital by ambulance.

While last season’s main teaser was involving Khloé, Woods and Thompson, it appears that this season will focus a little more on Kardashian and her health, sprinkled in with every other family member’s personal battles and how they’ll managed to get through it.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday on E! at 9 p.m. ET.