Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick Agree on New Bedroom ‘Boundaries’ in ‘KUWTK’

Kourtney Kardashian is having to draw new lines when it comes to co-parenting with ex Scott Disick.

While the two share children Mason, 8, Penelope, 5 and Reign, 3 — the 38-year-old still has some rules she needs her ex to follow, as revealed in a preview for the season finale episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, airing March 4.

“I just felt like we should discuss some of the boundaries in the house. I feel like sometimes, because this was your house, sometimes I feel like you walk in like it still is,” she tells Disick. “It feel like it has to make sense for my relationship too. If you just wander into my bedroom and just go, ‘Hey, can I see all your sunglasses?’”

While he was getting his own sunglasses from the room, as she still had some of his, Kardashian says she still wants to make sure he knows he can’t just walk in and out of her house like it’s still his own.

“I wasn’t looking through your panties! I understand the boundary of not going into your bedroom because that’s a private place for you,” Disick, 34, says, to which Kardashian responds, “But then the day after I said it, you went right in! You said, ‘Hey can I come in?’ The kids were there, I wasn’t gonna be like ‘No.’”

In the end, Disick agrees to the new rule. “There’s obviously some boundaries that we both need to respect, and I don’t want you to be uncomfortable,” he adds. When she says she’s not uncomfortable, just wants to set appropriate limits, he jokingly tells her he’ll show up naked then.

“Great, I’ll call the police,” she responds, laughing. He then brings up a new rule that he’d like to set.

“I was also thinking that I have a boundary,” he says. “I don’t really wanna hug anymore, I think we should just shake hands when we see each other, is that cool?”

When Kardashian suggests a high five, Disick playfully dismisses the option as “too young.”

But a fist bump? Disick tells Kardashian he’ll “meet [her] in the middle there.”

“So if you’re good with that, I’m good with your stuff,” Disick says, before the two part cordially with a hand shake.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians season finale airs Sunday, March 4 at 9 p.m. ET on E!

