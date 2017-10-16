Watching Khloe Kardashian Massage Kourtney’s Bare Butt Is Too Weird to Handle

Kourtney Kardashian’s bare butt made a flashy cameo in Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardahians, and fans were loving it.

While drama consumed the episode, Kourtney, Khloe and friend Jonathan Cheban brought some bizarre comedic relief with the help of an “as seen on TV” tool Khloe couldn’t live without.

Khloe told the group she bought a fascia blaster to rub out the appearance of cellulite on her body. (Kardashians, they’re just like us.)

“It gets rid of cellulite, you rub it on your body, it’s literally the most painful [thing],” Khloe said. “You rub this on your body really hard, but you gotta be naked. You should see me naked in my bed doing this. It looks like a very weird sexual thing.”

“You take your jeans off and I’ll do this to you,” Khloe instructed Kourtney.

“Got a thong just for you, Khlo,” Kourtney replied as she willingly stripped down to show off her booty for KUWTK cameras.

Khloe and Cheban lathered Kourtney’s bare assets with lotion, then started rolling away on her butt with the massage tool.

“It does not hurt whatsoever,” Kourtney said, taking a cheeky dig at Khloe. But her butt massagers (and fans) noticed that the eldest Kardashian didn’t have any cellulite to rub out in the first place.

“You really have no dimples!” Khloe told her sister. “No cellulite at all!” Cheban added.

And Kardashian fans agreed, praising Kourtney’s full, round butt as the best part of the juicy episode — and some have even awarded Kourt with the coveted “best butt” title of all the Kardashian clan.

These fans mean business if they’re using a KIMOJI (Kim Kardashian’s personal line of emojis) butt to dub Kourtney’s superior.

In Kourtney’s defense, she’s (metaphorically) been working her butt off for her toned body and slim hourglass figure. The KUWTK sister sticks to a strict diet of whole, organic foods, cutting gluten, dairy and sugar completely, and she’s been stepping up her booty day routine at the gym.

It’s clearly paying off.

