‘KUWTK’: Kim Kardashian Threatens to Fire Sister Kourtney Kardashian for Hiding Her ‘Personal Life’

Kourtney Kardashian’s desire for privacy is driving a wedge between her and sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian. On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the two youngest Kardashian sisters were livid with their big sister for holding out on them when it came to her dating life — or lack thereof.

Kourtney first invited speculation as to what she was doing off-camera when Kim and Khloé first saw what they thought was a hickey on their sister’s neck, but she refused to confirm what it was or who it came from.

“My sisters are pretty nosey when it comes to anything in my life and I try to keep certain things private,” Kourtney told the camera after getting the third degree from her family. “I don’t like to share about, you know, dating.”

Suspicious of Kourtney’s dating life after getting the run-around with what her plans were, Khloé and Kim decided to tail her in a friend’s car. While Kim felt a little guilty for spying on her own sister, the KKW Beauty mogul felt like Kourtney owed KUWTK viewers the truth, telling the camera, “Early on we all made a pact to share our lives. That’s our job.”

Following Kourtney to a home Kim and Khloé thought could be her mystery beau’s, Kourtney was livid to be confronted by her sisters.

“I’m not literally dating anybody!” she told the duo, annoyed.

“But we don’t know, ’cause we don’t know anything about you,” Khloé responded, setting off her sister even more.

“What if I actually was? Then what? Like, you bring the cameras here?” Kourtney said. “It’s so disrespectful. If I have boundaries, respect them. Just because you like to show every single thing.”

Kim and Khloé were so fed up with their sister after thinking back on her detachment from filming the family’s show that they later FaceTimed her, threatening to kick her off the show.

“We have a proposal for you. It starts with an ‘F’ and ends with a ‘D,’” Kim told her sister, who later admitted she was crying over how things played out with her sister.

Kim was unmoved, however, she told mom Kris Jenner. “Everyone needs a f—ing consequence,” she said. “Let’s show her. If she doesn’t want to show up, if she doesn’t want to work and she has too many f—ing boundaries, then she’s out.”

But Kourtney explained that she felt she had already given so much to the show and as she continued to co-parent her three children with ex Scott Disick, it felt like she needed time away from the camera.

“I think the private moments are so special and I just need more of them,” Kourtney explained, telling her family that she didn’t plan on changing her boundaries. “My well-being is more important than the show.”

In a November interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kourtney announced she would be taking a step back from KUWTK, explaining, “I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there. But I’m not saying goodbye.”

“We definitely love Kourtney and we will miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do, but people come, people go all the time in this family,” Khloé chimed in. “We feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, she’ll be back.”

Photo credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images