‘KUWTK’: Kim Kardashian Says Feud With Kourtney Kardashian ‘Gets Worse Before It Gets Better’

The fighting between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian will get even more intense before the sisters come to any kind of common ground over Kourtney’s desire to keep more of her private life off of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In a Tuesday appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim revealed that the drama of the Season 17 finale is also a major point of contention in the upcoming Season 18.

“Kourtney and I, we just went to Japan together. We’ve really taken the time to hear each other out and listen,” she said. “What sucks is that Season 18 will come out soon and it gets worse before it gets better. But her and I have healed and have talked about everything and really come to an understanding.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kim and Khloé Kardashian have criticized their sister for putting more of a filming burden on them amid her desire to take a step back from KUWTK, with Kim telling DeGeneres “she likes [KUWTK], but she only wants to film when she feels like it.”

“If one family member goes on vacation a lot or takes time off a lot, the other family members have to step in and take over those hours,” the KKW Beauty founder said. “So for the past year, Khloé and I have been taking over her hours, working, because we need content to make the show.”

“So Khloé and I have been really frustrated that we’ve been working longer and we have kids and a lot of stuff going on, and it’s been exhausting for us when she hasn’t taken that into consideration without making a decision of what she wants to do,” she continued. “Stay on the show, not, but to be in this limbo and have us do this for so long is frustrating.”

Kourtney announced on Entertainment Tonight last month that she would be taking a step back from filming her family’s show, with Kim confirming the new agreement to DeGeneres Tuesday.

“We’ve come to the conclusion that she’ll film a little bit,” she confirmed, adding, “I don’t even know if we have a conclusion, actually. It’s always up in the air.”

“But we’re in a good place about respecting each other’s space,” Kim said. “And if someone doesn’t want to be on the show, we obviously want them to have that mental break and live their life exactly the way that they want.”

Photo credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for VIOLET GREY