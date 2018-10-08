‘KUWTK’: Kim Kardashian Calls out Kourtney and Khloe for ‘Ruining Everything’ in Japan

Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian and sisters, Khloe and Kourtney headed to Japan and shared snapshots of their “cherry blossom”-filled vacation on social media. But while the images looked like all was well, Kim had a real problem behind-the-scenes with her sisters’ appearances while she juggled a shoot for Yeezy clothing.

In Sunday night’s episode of Keeping up With the Kardashians, Kim revealed in a confessional interview that her sisters wardrobe choices looked “so crazy.”

“Like it’s actually embarrassing, Kim said. “Kourtney with her Japanese inspired outfits and Khloe with her silver sequins and turquoise eye shadow, huge chandelier earrings. They’re just completely clashing and making my outfit look really bad and they’re ruining everything.”

As the three ate dinner, Kim watched the two from afar with an expression of disdain and worry.

“I can’t even eat dinner because I’m so disgusted with their crazy outfits that completely don’t go with my look,” she said in the confession. “I can’t take it. I need the Yeezy collections to be debuted and not to have this crazy distraction in the background. Like, I’m going to have to control this before it gets really bad and my whole trip is ruined.”

After their day out in Tokyo, the sisters got back to their hotel suite, only to be called out by Kim for their outfits.

“So I gotta be real with you guys. You look like f—ing clowns,” Kim told Kourtney and Khloe, who looked surprised. “I’m not f—ing kidding. This is not like a tourist thing where it’s Halloween, dress up like a f— Japanese geisha unless we’re at a geisha house.”

Kourtney retorted, “I thought my hair looked good and my outfit was like, fun for Japan.”

“Your outfit would have been great if you didn’t have that f—ing blue eyeshadow,” Kim snapped.

“I actually liked that we were all in sync,” Kourtney laughed, later confessing in her solo interview that Kim needed to chill. “You think I looked like a clown? Well, you look like you just won the Tour de France and you’re cycling around town! I mean, look how cute I am? Even my cartoon character looks great and has the best style.”

During their sit-down in the hotel, Kim said her sisters could look “cooler.”

“I’m not telling you guys who to be or what to wear or anything. But I’m telling you who to be and what to wear. It could be time for a fashion overhaul so that you stay, like, young and relevant,” Kim said.

From their expressions, safe to assume that Kourtney and Khloe were not a fan of her feedback.

New episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians air on E! Network Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: E! Network