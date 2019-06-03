‘KUWTK’: Khloe Kardashian Was ‘Still Trying’ With Tristan Thompson Ahead of Jordyn Woods Scandal

Khloé Kardashian was feeling uneasy with Tristan Thompson long before the Jordyn Woods cheating scandal triggered the end of their relationship.

In Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the new mom admitted that while she had been trying to focus her energy on raising baby True after learning boyfriend Thompson had been unfaithful to her while she was pregnant, the future of her relationship still hung over her head.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Revealing to best friend Malika Haqq on a trip to Cleveland that a lot of her time in the Ohio city was spent just her and True due to Thompson’s basketball scandal, Haqq thought she spotted some serious angst in her friend, despite putting up a strong front.

“Khloé has always been really good at a brave face, but it’s also really important for me to know what’s going on for her in the inside,” Haqq told the camera, before more pointedly asking her friend how she was feeling in her relationship with the father of her daughter.

Despite insisting she was doing fine at first, when pressed further, the Good American designer admitted she wasn’t in the best spot.

“It’s really hard to regain trust,” she admitted, explaining that the energy she had towards their child together was the only thing that mattered to her in the long run.”

“If that starts to be affected by me wondering, ‘What’s Tristan doing? Where is he?’ I will be out in two f—ing seconds. Nothing is worth that to me.”

Asked if she was “in love” with the NBA player still, Kardashian answered, “I am in love. I know I love him, but still, I’m not gonna act like nothing’s wrong.”

“I’m still trying,” she added. “If I didn’t feel anything, I wouldn’t be here. I just have to get to the next phase, and I’ll get there.”

Despite her best efforts, Khloé’s sister Kim told Haqq she had long sensed her sister was in a bad spot, especially after a reading from a medium in Bali that stuck really close to home for her little sister.

“The last [medium reading] told her that, like, she has a lot of, like, hurt in her heart because her guy has really hurt her,” Kim told Haqq. “And she said that she’s been going back and forth and can’t make a decision in the relationship. And I so feel that.”

“I think I’m always concerned about Khloé,” Kim added to the camera. “Obviously, everything that they’ve been through, I don’t think you can just forget about it. It’s definitely not easy when everything is so public. She tries to handle it on her own, but I just worry about her.”

Soon after this episode filmed, Thompson would be accused of cheating on Khloé once again with sister Kylie Jenner’s BFF, which caused the end of their relationship for good. While Woods has denied anything more than a mistaken kiss occurred, Khloé has maintained whatever went down was the end of her relationship.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images