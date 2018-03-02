Khloe Kardashian Blasts ‘Waste of Space’ Kourtney Kardashian in New ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Khloe Kardashian blasts her sister as a “waste of space” on their getaway to the Bay.

In a first look at Sunday’s new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe, Kim and Kourtney embark on a sightseeing boat trip in San Francisco when things get heated between the trio.

While Khloe and Kim are snapping pictures of Fisherman’s Wharf during their boat ride back from visiting Alcatraz Island, Kourtney sits back to chat away on her phone. When she interrupts her call to point out the Ghirardelli Chocolate Factory to her sisters, Khloe flips out.

“What the f— are you here for?!” Khloe screams to Kourtney. “Don’t chime in if you’re not gonna… you’re on your f—ing phone calls all the time!”

“You’re, like, a waste of space in my meter right now,” Khloe continues. “You’re annoying as f— now when we’re together. Like, this is what you do. You’re on your phone the whole time. You’re just not present.”

“I had a 10-minute conversation with Sarah,” Kourtney fires back. “And that’s offensive?”

“Yeah!” Khloe and Kim reply, with Khloe adding, “Because we’re only here once. When are we ever going to go back to Alcatraz?”

“We were sitting down in a cafeteria on a bench,” Kourtney argues.

But Khloe, recalling the sibling fight between her and Kim in Costa Rica, tries to backtrack on her anger — all while Kim repeats, “Throw her over! Just throw her over.”

“Actually, I’m not doing this today. I’m not doing this today, because last time in Costa Rica, I looked crazy, ’cause I’m always the one complaining to get you guys to have fun,” she says. “I’m not going to be crazy, okay? You be the f—ing b— that you need to be shown that you are.”

“F— you, you f—ing w—,” Kourtney shouts back. “You f—ing pregnant w—.”

And in full Kardashian fashion, the scene is resolved with some light-hearted humor.



“What does what say? Ghirardelli Chocolate?” Khloe asks.

“That’s what I told you before!” Kourtney yells.

To see the full trip’s drama unfold, watch the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!