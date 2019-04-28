‘KUWTK’: Khloe Kardashian Gets Burped by Healer in Bali While Sister Kim Watches

Khloe and Kim Kardashian continue their odd Bali healing treatments in a new preview clip from this Sunday’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Khloe and Kim Kardashian were busy burning their hair, having negative energy sucked from their knees, and other strange things during their previous healing session in Bali, but this might take the strange cake from the trip.

In the latest preview, the sisters visit another healer after being left wanting more from their first session with Mas Joko. They hook up with a healer named Ratu in search of a deeper heal but end up in strange territory again.

“We didn’t really get the emotional connection we were looking for with our first healers, so we were recommended to somebody named Ratu,” Kim explains to the camera. “And I could just feel that we’re going to get exactly what we want from this.”

Khloe is the one who sits for the session, though. She sits on the ground in the clip, eyes closed and mind open while the healer starts to “clean her auras” as Entertainment Tonight puts it.

This involves Ratu letting out a series of burps while staring deeply into the eyes of Khloe and holding her hands. She managed to stay calm throughout, but Kim didn’t stand on the same firm ground.

“OK, if there’s one thing I can’t handle, it’s burping,” Kim admits in the clip. Khloe agrees shortly after. It all combines to represent a weird healing trip for the sisters, but it wasn’t all a bust for the rest of the family.

Kourtney Kardashian also had a healing session and gets a chance to tell the group how her moment actually was a success. Not only did it seem normal, but it also offered some strange news about her relationship with Scott Disick.

“Scott came in and the guy was basically saying that in a past life we were together and that we’re soulmates,” Kardashian revealed to her sisters. “He was like, ‘You have to decide if you want to be together or not be together.”

Kourtney’s surprise at the news is matched by the shock on Khloe and Kim’s faces when they hear the news. The reality star and Disick were together for nine years before splitting in 2015. The couple has three children together, 6-year-old daughter Penelope, 4-year-old Reign and 9-year-old Mason. Disick has stayed around in the picture, dating Sofia Richie since 2017, while Kardashian has dated Younes Bendjima until their relationship ended in 2018.

This interaction between the sisters is far more positive than what fans saw on the previous episode. Khloe did not have the kindest words to share in reference to Kourtney.

“The b— complains for hours!” Khloe angrily said on the previous episode. “Her comments make me want to slap her in the f—ing mouth.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.